Peak Eye Care Missoula Encourages Back-To-School Eye Exams For Local Families

Missoula, MT - As the school year begins, Peak Eye Care Missoula is reminding parents that clear vision is essential for learning, confidence, and overall success in the classroom. Studies show that up to 80% of a child's learning is visual, yet vision problems often go undetected without a comprehensive eye exam.

“Even children who don't complain about their eyesight may be struggling with undiagnosed vision issues,” said Dr. Sara Sheets, owner of Peak Eye Care Missoula.“Back-to-school eye exams ensure kids have the visual skills they need to thrive - from seeing the board clearly to focusing on reading and digital learning.”

Convenient, Accessible Care Inside Costco

Located inside the Missoula Costco, Peak Eye Care offers families the unique convenience of high-quality, affordable eye care alongside their everyday shopping. The clinic provides comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and ocular health screenings for all ages.

Parents Notice the Difference

Families consistently highlight the compassionate and kid-friendly environment at Peak Eye Care Missoula. One parent recently shared:

“Dr. Sara is great with my kids! She's kind and patient and explains things so they can understand what's going on and what they need. If you've got a nervous child, she'll put them at ease real quick. She's practical, knowledgeable, and relatable. Very kind and I'm so grateful for an eye doctor who's so good with kids and adults alike!”

A Local Practice with a Community Focus

As a locally owned practice, Peak Eye Care Missoula is committed to serving the community with patient-focused care.“Our mission is to help every patient - from children to seniors - enjoy their best possible vision. We're proud to be part of Missoula and to build lasting relationships with the families we serve,” added Dr. Sheets.

For inquiries call (406) 218-2730 or email ....

