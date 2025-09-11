Another Teen Abducted By Russia Brought Back To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"After the occupation of his hometown, he and his mother were forcibly taken by the Russians, first to Crimea and then to Russia, where he was forced to attend a Russian school. The boy also had a chronic illness, but did not receive proper treatment in Russia, which caused his health to deteriorate. Most of all, he dreamed of returning to Ukraine," Yermak said.

He noted that the boy is now home with his older sister, receiving the care and medical treatment needed to restore his health.

Yermak thanked the volunteer organization Helping to Leave for assisting in the rescue. "We are carrying out the President's mission – to bring all children back," he emphasized.

Previously, Ukraine had returned a 20-year-old young man from temporarily occupied territories.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA