Avanti Gold Corp. Unlocks 2,100 Meters Of Untested Core With Potential To Upgrade 3.1 Moz Mineral Resource At Misisi

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) -(the "") is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its flagshipin the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Final Permits to export drill samples

The Company is currently finalizing permits and logistics to transport diamond drill samples for delivery to an independent lab for assay. These samples are from 2,100 metres (m) of diamond drilling completed by a previous operator that were never assayed and therefore are not included in the current 3.1 million ounce Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Misisi Project.

The 2,100 m of drilling specifically targeted both the northwest extension and the high-grade southern zones of the Akyanga deposit. The Company believes that the assays from these untested core samples have the potential to:



Upgrade a portion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category , improving confidence in the resource model.

Confirm continuity of high-grade mineralization along strike and down dip in the southern portion of Akyanga. Provide valuable data to refine future pit shell and mine planning scenarios .

By completing the preparation, transport, and assaying of these samples, Avanti is effectively unlocking a significant amount of historical drilling work that has already been funded, providing a low-cost, high-impact opportunity to potentially enhance the size and quality of the Misisi resource base. Assay results will be announced in stages as they become available.

Misisi Gold Project Overview

The Misisi Project is located in the South-Kivu province of the DRC. It hosts the Akyanga deposit , which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 41 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, totaling 3.1 million ounces of gold . Mineralization extends over a strike length of 2.1 km and remains open along strike and at depth.

The Misisi Project covers three contiguous 30-year mining leases spanning 133 square km along the 55 km-long Kibara Gold Belt . Over US $30 million has been invested in exploration to date, including 20,000 m of drilling, 500 m of trenching, and comprehensive geochemical and geophysical surveys. Several parallel structures and multiple drill-ready exploration targets have been identified.

Corporate Updates

Restricted Share Unit Grant

The Company announces that it has granted a total of 12,442,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company in accordance with its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The RSU's are subject to certain vesting provisions. Once vested, each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company, or the equivalent cash value thereof, at the Company's discretion. The purpose of this grant is to align the interests of Avanti's Board, management and advisors with those of its shareholders as the Company advances its flagship Misisi Gold Project.

Agreement with Machai Capital Inc.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") , effective September 11, 2025, with respect to services pertaining to a digital marketing campaign. Under the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $25,000 plus GST to Machai as compensation for such services for a term of 12 months, with an option to increase the payment by another $25,000 plus GST if agreed by both parties for an expanded marketing program. The marketing campaign will be launched in September 2025.

The campaign will include branding and content created by Machai, along with data optimization services, search engine marketing strategies, and digital, social media, email, and brand marketing initiatives.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold projects in Africa. The Company benefits from a senior management team and Board of Directors with extensive experience in mining, exploration, and resource development. Avanti is strategically focused on unlocking value through its flagship Misisi Gold Project in the DRC.

Qualified Person

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

AVANTI GOLD CORP.

Swapan Kakumanu, Interim CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (403) 681-2549

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Avanti's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at , as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.