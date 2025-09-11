Annemarie Aesthetics Announces Pause Please: A Transformative Women's Health & Wellness Conference In Seattle
Unlike traditional women's health events, Pause Please is a curated, elevated experience crafted specifically for women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s who are navigating changes in their bodies, hormones, and confidence. With no fluff, no shame, and no outdated conversations, the event is designed to provide real answers, real tools, and real support for women who are ready to take control of their health and thrive in midlife and beyond.
The conference features a distinguished roster of speakers who are shaping the conversation around women's health and longevity.
Attendees can expect an afternoon filled with connection, learning, and empowerment, including:
- Practical tools and strategies to support hormonal health, stress management, and nutrition.
Insight into cutting-edge research on longevity and hormone optimization. Inspiration from powerful personal stories of resilience and growth.
Opportunities to connect with like-minded women in a supportive, affirming community.
Attendees may choose from three levels of access, each designed to enhance their experience:
- Pause & Participate Pass (General Admission): Access to all main stage programming, vendor activations, light refreshments, giveaways, and a digital wellness guide. Includes a $25 service credit to AnneMarie Aesthetics.
Elevated Pause Package (VIP Admission): Reserved front-row seating, luxury VIP gift box, and exclusive meet-and-greet with Tamsen Fadal, in addition to all general admission benefits. Optimization Access Pass: Includes hormone labs ($200 value), weighted vest, starter supplements, luxury VIP gift box, and VIP access to the full experience.
Tickets are available now at: Pause Please Eventbrite .
"Too many women enter perimenopause and menopause without the education, support, or community they deserve," said Dr. Anne Marie Fombu , founder of AnneMarie Aesthetics. "With Pause Please, we're creating the kind of space I wish every woman had access to-a space where their experiences are validated, their health questions are answered, and their confidence is renewed. This event is about reminding women that they don't have to go through this journey alone."
About AnneMarie Aesthetics
AnneMarie Aesthetics is a premier destination for advanced aesthetics, wellness, and longevity services. Founded by Dr. Anne Marie Fombu, the practice combines cutting-edge medical expertise with an integrative approach to beauty and health. From hormone optimization and weight loss programs to advanced skincare and longevity protocols, AnneMarie Aesthetics empowers patients to feel confident, informed, and supported at every stage of life.
To learn more about AnneMarie Aesthetics, schedule an appointment, or purchase tickets to Pause Please, please visit: .
