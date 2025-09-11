Zupedia 'Get-Rich-Quick' Trap: J & K Cyber Police Sounds Alarm

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Cyber Police Srinagar has issued an advisory, warning the general public to remain cautious about an online investment scam being run through the mobile application 'Zupedia' and the website Zupedia.

According to the advisory, people are being lured into registering on the platform and rating online content.

It says that initially, users receive small payments for completing simple tasks. However, after gaining their trust, the fraudsters convince users to invest larger amounts, ranging from Rs: 1,950 to Rs: 24,000, while promising higher returns.