Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zupedia 'Get-Rich-Quick' Trap: J & K Cyber Police Sounds Alarm

Zupedia 'Get-Rich-Quick' Trap: J & K Cyber Police Sounds Alarm


2025-09-11 07:05:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Cyber Police Srinagar has issued an advisory, warning the general public to remain cautious about an online investment scam being run through the mobile application 'Zupedia' and the website Zupedia.

According to the advisory, people are being lured into registering on the platform and rating online content.

It says that initially, users receive small payments for completing simple tasks. However, after gaining their trust, the fraudsters convince users to invest larger amounts, ranging from Rs: 1,950 to Rs: 24,000, while promising higher returns.

MENAFN11092025000215011059ID1110051188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search