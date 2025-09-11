Zupedia 'Get-Rich-Quick' Trap: J & K Cyber Police Sounds Alarm
Srinagar- The Cyber Police Srinagar has issued an advisory, warning the general public to remain cautious about an online investment scam being run through the mobile application 'Zupedia' and the website Zupedia.
According to the advisory, people are being lured into registering on the platform and rating online content.
It says that initially, users receive small payments for completing simple tasks. However, after gaining their trust, the fraudsters convince users to invest larger amounts, ranging from Rs: 1,950 to Rs: 24,000, while promising higher returns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment