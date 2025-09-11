Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth Calls For Greater Civilian Preparedness In Times Of Crisis

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Nevada, US, 11th September 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Retired Henderson Police Lieutenant and SWAT Commander Jeb Bozarth is raising awareness about the importance of civilian preparedness in the face of growing threats. Drawing from decades of experience in the Navy, law enforcement, and crisis response, Bozarth warns that communities cannot wait until tragedy strikes to learn how to act.

“You don't rise to the occasion. You fall back on preparation. That's what saved me the day I earned the Medal of Valor, and it's the same truth civilians need to remember,” Bozarth says.

A Call for Civilian Training

According to FBI data, the number of active shooter incidents in the United States increased 52 percent between 2020 and 2021, with schools, workplaces, and entertainment venues among the most frequent targets. Yet research shows that only a fraction of organizations provide their employees with structured active threat response training.

“The worst time to figure out what to do is when it's already happening,” Bozarth stresses.“We give people a framework so they can respond instead of freeze. That can mean the difference between panic and survival.”

Lessons from Service

Bozarth's advocacy is shaped by a lifetime of high-pressure service:



14 years in the Navy, with deployments to Somalia, the Persian Gulf, and Iraq.

Nearly two decades in law enforcement, including leadership as Henderson SWAT Commander and K9 Lieutenant. First responder at the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in 2017, one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

“These experiences aren't about medals,” he explains.“They're about lessons. Equipment fails. Plans change. Chaos arrives when you least expect it. If you don't prepare, you're already behind.”

Critical Training for Everyday People

Through his company, Critical Training Solution LLC, Bozarth now works with universities, schools, convention centers, and businesses to provide practical readiness training. Sessions focus on tools like the Run Hide Fight model, as well as early threat recognition and decision-making under stress.

He is the first to admit it hasn't always been perfect.“I once gave a training session that completely fell flat. People disengaged. That night I rewrote the program. The next day it worked. Failure can teach more than success.”

What People Can Do Now

Bozarth emphasizes that preparedness is not just the responsibility of institutions-it's personal.



Learn the basics: Understand the Run Hide Fight model and rehearse it mentally.

Stay aware: Notice exits and escape routes in public spaces.

Practice calm: In moments of stress, steady breathing and focus can prevent panic. Talk with family: Discuss how you would respond together in different scenarios.

“Consistency is everything,” Bozarth says.“If you prepare yourself, your family, and your workplace-even in small ways-you increase the odds of staying safe.”

About Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth

Lieutenant Jeb Bozarth served 14 years in the U.S. Navy and nearly 20 years with the Henderson Police Department, where he became SWAT Commander and earned the Medal of Valor. He is the founder of Critical Training Solution LLC, providing civilian and organizational readiness programs across the Southwest. He is also a husband, father of five, parishioner of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and an enthusiastic fan of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.