Rodeo Realty Presents The Royal Oak Estate: A Rare 4.5-Acre Private Compound In Studio City, Next Door To Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rodeo Realty is proud to present The Royal Oak Estate , a one-of-a-kind private retreat situated on 4.5 acres in the hills of Studio City. Set at the end of a private 3⁄4-mile driveway and surrounded by more than 1,000 mature protected oak trees, this secluded estate offers unmatched privacy, natural beauty, and luxury living, just steps away from Beverly Hills in Studio City, offered at $7,999,995.

Spanning approximately 7,200 square feet, the gated compound includes a main residence and guest house designed with modern farmhouse influences, state-of-the-art smart home technology, and resort-style amenities. The residence offers eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with every space thoughtfully designed to balance comfort and sophistication.

The expansive primary suite features soaring fifteen-foot ceilings, a private balcony with sweeping views, an oversized walk-in closet, and a spa-inspired bathroom complete with a kitchenette, dual TOTO washlets, and a 100-square-foot master shower. Each of the additional bedrooms offers vaulted ceilings, en-suite baths, and custom walk-in closets, with shared balconies enhancing the upstairs living experience.

The gourmet chef's kitchen is a true centerpiece, equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances, a Miele built-in coffee system, dual dishwashers, and a massive island that anchors the space. Entertaining is effortless with seamless indoor-outdoor flow, a full wet bar, a refrigerated wine cellar, and multiple gathering spaces. White oak hardwood floors, Italian porcelain, and quartz countertops exude elegance throughout.

Outdoors, the estate provides an exceptional array of amenities, including a sparkling pool and spa with fire and water features, an expansive outdoor kitchen and dining area, and a dedicated pickleball court with basketball hoop. Hiking trails wind through the manicured grounds, while golf carts provide convenient access across the compound. Designed for large-scale entertaining, the property also offers parking for more than fifty vehicles.

The Royal Oak Estate combines breathtaking natural surroundings with every modern luxury, setting a new benchmark for privacy and sophistication in Studio City.



Immi Torrance

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

email us here

