Empowering Women Entrepreneurs On The 28Th Universal Postal Congress Agenda

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), brings together delegates from over 192 member countries of the Universal Postal Union to shape the future of the global postal sector. Central to its agenda is bridging the gap for women entrepreneurs by enabling their access to global trade networks, advanced digital infrastructure, and inclusive financial services. The timing of these discussions is particularly significant, with women-owned businesses representing an important and growing part of the global e-commerce market.

These conversations come at a pivotal moment, as women-owned businesses are emerging as a vital force in the global e-commerce market. By leveraging the postal sector's unmatched reach across logistics, digital, and financial services, the Congress aims to identify actionable strategies that empower women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and play a stronger role in the global economy. The UAE seeks to help carry this agenda forward internationally as a leading model for women's empowerment across education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Women entrepreneurs in the UAE are experiencing significant growth, supported by progressive policies and initiatives that empower female-led enterprises, in line with the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023-2031. Today, Emirati women own more than 128,500 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and oversee over 135,000 projects across the country. Meanwhile, businesswomen in the UAE make up 18 per cent of all entrepreneurs.