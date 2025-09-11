Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Launches An Innovative Initiative With Agentic Ai Technology
H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, HBMSU Chancellor, said:“We have launched this initiative in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and President of HBMSU, stating: 'Today we are shaping the features of a new stage in which we aspire that artificial intelligence (AI) will form the pillar for designing future initiatives and services in Dubai.' Dr. Mansoor added,“At the University, under the guidance of H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and the Board members, we are keen to contribute to consolidating Dubai's leadership as a global leader in AI-powered higher education, keeping pace with the vision of the UAE in education. This initiative represents a game changer in learning and education, creating a paradigm shift in academic institutions by transforming academic tasks. The system turns these tasks into smart speedy processes and enhances the faculty's and learners' experiences. All these advantages are gained by a new ecosystem that benefits from the latest agentic AI technology.” This initiative aims to enhance the academic role of faculty members and organize academic tasks in a way that allows them to dedicate more time to supervision and guidance, as well as to research and development efforts. It also seeks to tailor learning experiences and curricula for each learner in accordance with their individual needs. This ecosystem consists of an AI agent that performs the following tasks: Content Development to prepare outlines of courses and programs, Assessment Generation to design exams, Performance Analyzing to follow up on learners' achievement and propose support and assistance strategies. Through this new educational system, HBMSU has succeeded in reducing content development time by 85%, reducing the burden on faculty by 95%, and enhancing mastery by 40%. Since this system contributes to driving research and development at the University, enhances the level of academic and educational performance in all its aspects, and reduces the costs of designing and producing courses and academic programs, this platform brings numerous benefits to the educational institution itself.
This platform has been developed entirely in Dubai with international standards, by the HBMSU team led by Maitha Al-Tunaiji, Vice Chancellor of HBMSU for Artificial Intelligence and Technology. The ecosystem is equipped with professional ethics standards for the use of artificial intelligence, including protection of privacy, reduction of bias, transparency, and compliance with accessibility standards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment