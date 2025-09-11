Abaxx Announces Results Of 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. , (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“ Abaxx ” or the“ Company ”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“ Abaxx Exchange ” and“ Abaxx Clearing ”), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on September 11, 2025 (the“ Meeting ”). A total of 17,183,123 common shares, representing 49.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Company resolved to set the number of directors of the board at seven (7):

Votes in Favour % Votes Against % 17,168,599 99.9 14,524 0.1

All seven (7) directors proposed by management were elected to the Company's board for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Director Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Joshua Crumb 9,624,174 84.7 1,727,515 15.3 Thom McMahon 10,770,770 94.9 580,919 5.1 Margot Naudie 9,275,117 81.7 2,076,572 18.3 Catherine Flax 10,004,489 88.1 1,347,200 11.9 W. Scott Leckie 11,290,907 99.5 60,782 0.5 Cyrus Hiramanek 9,865,283 86.9 1,486,406 13.1 Jeff Currie 9,888,983 87.1 1,462,706 12.9

Shareholders also voted in favour of appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % 17,173,320 99.9 9,803 0.1

For more information refer to the management information circular dated July 23, 2025, available on the Company's profile at .

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange's physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

For more information please visit abaxx , and .

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590



Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“plan”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“target”,“purpose”,“goal”,“objective”,“ongoing”,“potential”,“likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the Company's business strategies, plans, and objectives, the development of new markets and products, and expectations regarding market adoption and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Abaxx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; the ability to attract and retain customers; the development of new products and services; the impact of competition; changes in general economic, market and business conditions; the regulatory environment; and other risks and uncertainties. Although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.