Thee Network Acquires Think Realty, Expanding Its Reach In Real Estate Media & Investor Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thee Network has officially acquired Think Realty, the nation's only newsstand publication dedicated exclusively to real estate investors. Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur and investor Eddie Wilson, Think Realty has become a trusted voice in the investment community, hosting successful educational events for more than 12 years and serving as a cornerstone resource for both new and seasoned investors.Since its inception, Think Realty has set itself apart as the go-to platform for real estate knowledge and investor networking. The magazine's presence on newsstands nationwide, coupled with its acclaimed investor events, has built a loyal following and lasting industry impact.“I am excited to see Think Realty enter this next chapter under the ownership of Thee Network,” said Eddie Wilson, Founder of Think Realty.“For over a decade, our mission has been to serve investors with clarity, insight, and community. I have full confidence that Thee Network will continue to grow the brand and expand its influence in ways that create even more value for investors everywhere.”Thee Network, known for its innovative approach to business media and investor education, plans to build upon Think Realty's established legacy while investing in new tools, events, and content channels to serve an even broader audience.“This acquisition is not just about preserving a brand-it's about accelerating its growth,” said Scott Ward, CEO of Thee Network.“We are committed to honoring the foundation built by Eddie Wilson while expanding opportunities for investors to connect, learn, and thrive through Think Realty.”With this transition, Thee Network will take ownership of all Think Realty assets, including its publication, digital platforms, events, affiliate contracts, and media channels.Media Contact:Thee Network CommunicationsEmail: vleonard@collectiveinfluence

