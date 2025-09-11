Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aleeah Smith Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Empowerment, Purpose, And Franchise Ownership


2025-09-11 05:30:56
FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aleeah Smith, franchise owner and founder of Smith Franchising LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building a purpose-driven business, empowering others through mentorship, and navigating entrepreneurship as a young mother and community leader.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.

In her episode, Smith will share how she helps others overcome fear, find clarity, and build businesses rooted in purpose. She breaks down the mindset shifts behind empowered leadership, helping viewers understand how preparation, self-belief, and mentorship can turn vision into legacy.

“I'm not just here to run a business-I'm here to build a legacy that empowers others to chase their dreams and create their own paths to success”, said Smith.

Aleeah's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

