SIX FLAGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Six Flags Entertainment Corporation On Behalf Of Six Flags Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the“Company”) (NYSE:FUN) on behalf of Six Flags stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Six Flags has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2025, Six Flags reported disappointing second quarter 2025 results. Specifically, Six Flags reduced its EBITDA guidance to between $860 million and $910 million for the year, down from a previous expectation of between $1.08 billion and $1.12 billion. The Company stated that the downgrade accounts for several factors, including its first-half results, a smaller season-pass base heading into the second half of the year, and lingering risks of economic volatility on customers. Six Flags also noted that concern over fewer season-pass holders continues to be a headwind on demand, which may be an overhang for the Company until later in the year as the 2026 season-pass program ramps up. In addition, Six Flags stated that its president and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Zimmerman, plans to step down from these roles by the end of the year.

On this news, Six Flags' stock price fell $6.38 per share, or 20.78%, to close at $24.32 per share on August 6, 2025.

