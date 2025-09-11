Talonvest Structures $19.2 Million In Life Company Loans

Talonvest evaluated a range of options, including fixed and floating rate structures, and ultimately secured a highly competitive, pre-stabilized permanent loan execution from a life insurance company for Hanora. The final structure featured a competitive spread with an early rate-lock, providing critical certainty during a period of tariff-related market volatility. Additional details include a 5-year loan term, interest-only payments, and flexible prepayment options, including declining prepayment in years three and four and open in the final year.

Bryan Yoo, Senior Vice President of Hanora Investment Group, commented,“Talonvest's expertise and expansive relationships across multiple lender types, including life companies, proved instrumental in securing this favorable financing.” Jae Ho, Hanora's President, added,“Through strategic guidance and consistent attention to detail throughout the entire loan process, Talonvest delivered an excellent loan that supports our long-term investment goals.”

The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included David DiRienzo, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company's collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for its clients. Learn more at .