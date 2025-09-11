Encore Data Products Starts Back-To-School Season With Avid Headphones Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lafayette, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As classrooms across the country prepare for a new school year, Encore Data Products is spotlights AVID Products' WonderEarsTM, 30 Series, and 50 Series headphones, which are mindfully designed audio solutions that empower learning and connection at every stage of the educational journey.

With nearly 70 years of experience in audio innovation, AVID aims to deliver accessible, award-winning tools that support growth, creativity, and empathy in learning environments. Encore Data Products, a partner in education technology, offers these AVID solutions through their website, ensuring schools have what they need to amplify student success.







WonderEarsTM : Designed for Young Minds: Built with bright colors and durable construction, WonderEarsTM headphones are crafted specifically for early learners. Their kid-friendly design encourages engagement while delivering clear, focused audio-helping students stay connected and immersed in their learning experiences.

30 Series : Smart Solutions for Every Classroom: The AVID 30 Series offers a reliable, budget-conscious option for schools seeking quality without compromise. With a simple, efficient design, these headphones are ideal for everyday classroom activities, supporting a wide range of learning styles and needs.

50 Series : Comfort Meets Performance: For more advanced educational settings like language labs and multimedia learning, the AVID 50 Series provides enhanced comfort and sound clarity. Featuring padded earcups and adjustable headbands, these headphones are built for extended use-supporting both students and educators in focused, immersive learning.

"At Encore Data Products, we're passionate about supporting schools with tools that truly make a difference," said a company spokesperson. "AVID's WonderEarsTM, 30 Series, and 50 Series headphones each bring something unique to the table, helping educators create inclusive and engaging learning environments."

Beyond headphones, Encore Data Products offers a wide range of AV technology and wellness supplies-from document cameras that spark creativity to sanitizing wipes that promote safe, healthy classrooms. Their commitment to practical, user-friendly solutions ensures seamless integration with today's educational tech.

As schools navigate evolving challenges, Encore Data Products remains dedicated to AVID's promise: "Empowering Your Learning Journey". By amplifying access to dependable audio tools, they help educators and students stay connected, inspired, and ready for what's next.

To explore the full lineup of AVID Products and other educational solutions, visit Encore Data Products online.









