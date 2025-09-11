Lobito Corridor Poised To Revolutionise African Mining Logistics

A new era in African mining logistics is emerging with the 1,300 km Lobito Corridor railway , spanning Angola, Zambia , and the DRC . This corridor will transport critical minerals from the Copperbelt to global markets via the port of Lobito, unlocking significant economic opportunities for the region.

More than just a railway, the Lobito Corridor is a strategic enabler of regional trade, cost-efficient mining operations , and sustainable development . By reducing transportation costs and improving access to export routes, the project could make previously uneconomical ore grades viable, catalyzing new investment and growth in the mining sector.

To explore the transformative impact of this initiative, Mining Review Africa and the Angolan International Mining Conference invite stakeholders to a free live webinar :

Date: 18 September 2025

Time: 14:00 SAST

This expert-led discussion will unpack the Lobito Corridor's role in shaping the future of African mining and its contribution to the global supply of critical metals .

Key topics include:

Angola's leadership in corridor development

Operational impact on mining in the DRC and Zambia

Regional integration and intergovernmental cooperation

Economic upliftment and ESG considerations

Broader benefits beyond mining

Featured speakers:

Veronica Bolton Smith , CEO, The Critical Minerals Africa Group

Zack Hartwanger , Senior Commercial Development – Africa, OPEN MINERAL

Nuno Chaves Frota , Chief Legal&Compliance Officer, Lobito Atlantic Railway

Alex Pickard , EVP Corporate Development&Investor Relations, Ivanhoe Mines

Register now to be part of this pivotal conversation: Click here ( )

