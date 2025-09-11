The Sahel's Bid For Monetary Freedom: Why Burkina Faso, Mali, And Niger Are Building Their Own Bank
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the arid heart of Africa, three of the world's poorest nations are attempting something bold: to take control of their own money.
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger-united since 2023 under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)-have announced the creation of a joint Confederal Bank for Investment and Development (BCID-AES).
Seeded with an initial 500 billion CFA francs (around $850 million), the bank is more than a financial institution. It is a declaration of independence.
Breaking with the Old Order
For decades, these countries have shared the CFA franc, a currency pegged to the euro and historically guaranteed by the French Treasury. Supporters say it has kept inflation low; critics call it a relic of colonialism.
What is clear is that the CFA system limits sovereignty: Mali, Niger, and Burkina cannot set their own monetary policy or print money to ease crises.
That might be tolerable in stable times. But after a wave of military coups between 2020 and 2023, sanctions hit the three regimes. They were cut off from ECOWAS institutions, shut out of international aid, and sidelined from global capital markets.
With economies squeezed, leaders in Bamako, Ouagadougou, and Niamey turned to self-reliance. As Malian economist Modibo Mao Makalou put it, the new bank is nothing less than a“strategy of emancipation”-financing according to domestic priorities, not the dictates of Paris or Washington.
What the Bank Will Do
The AES bank will pool resources-each state pledging about 5% of annual tax revenues-into a common fund. The goal is to channel money into infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and food security: areas chronically underfunded by foreign lenders.
In the words of Mali's finance minister, Alousseni Sanou, the institution must become“a true instrument of economic sovereignty”.
Compared to the West African Development Bank's $3 billion capital, the Sahel 's $850 million is modest. But the symbolism matters. These governments want a lender they can trust to stand by them during crises and one that answers only to their own citizens.
The bank may also purchase sovereign bonds to plug budget gaps, and eventually seek partners-China, Russia, Gulf sovereign funds-willing to co-finance projects without political conditions.
Tremors in the CFA Franc Zone
The move shakes the foundations of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), where the Sahel trio account for 75% of land, nearly half the population, and about a third of GDP. Formally, they remain in the CFA franc union.
But creating a parallel institution signals a shift in power. Analysts say this is, at minimum,“a separation of property.” In time, it could evolve into a full monetary divorce, with the creation of a Sahelian central bank and currency.
Such a break would not be unprecedented. Guinea left the CFA in 1958; Mali tried its own franc in the 1960s before rejoining. Mauritania and Madagascar exited in the 1970s.
Most struggled, but the principle-sovereignty over money-has haunted African politics ever since. Libya's Muammar Gaddafi once dreamt of a gold-backed continental currency. Today, the Sahel alliance is pursuing its own, smaller-scale version.
Why It Resonates Beyond the Sahel
The story is not just regional. To the West, this is another retreat of influence. France, already expelled militarily from Mali, Niger, and Burkina, now risks losing economic leverage as well.
For Europe, Niger's uranium and Mali's gold are critical resources. For Washington, the Sahel's drift complicates counter-terrorism efforts. Western sanctions aimed at restoring democracy may instead be accelerating a realignment.
To Russia and China, the Sahel's defiance is an opening. Moscow has already welcomed the AES foreign ministers in Moscow and sent delegations to discuss mining, nuclear power, and finance.
Chinese companies are entrenched in Niger's oil and uranium, and Beijing has the capital to underwrite infrastructure the West won't touch. Both present themselves as partners free of colonial baggage.
Turkey and the Gulf states are also stepping forward. Ankara sees a chance to expand trade and construction contracts, while the UAE and Saudi Arabia-flush with oil wealth-have sent ministers to explore investments in energy and agriculture.
In Niamey, Ouagadougou, and Bamako, leaders relish this multipolar courtship: the more suitors, the better the leverage.
Why the World Should Care
If the AES bank succeeds, it will show that even some of the poorest nations on earth can defy the Western financial order and build alternatives with the help of new partners.
That would embolden others in Africa-and perhaps beyond-to consider similar paths. If it fails, it will reinforce the argument that, for all their flaws, global institutions like the World Bank and IMF remain indispensable.
Either way, this is not a footnote. The Sahel states are testing whether fragile countries can fund their futures outside the orbit of Paris, Brussels, and Washington. In doing so, they have turned their bank into a symbol: of sovereignty, defiance, and possibility.
As one Malian official declared,“This is a new chapter of our history that our children will read with pride.” For a region long defined by instability and dependency, the stakes could hardly be higher.
