Usos Face Leadership Shake-Up After Jey Uso's Heel Turn Rocks WWE Before Wrestlepalooza

Jey Uso's apparent heel turn on WWE RAW has shaken the tag team landscape, with the YEET Master publicly asking his twin brother Jimmy to take over leadership of The Usos. The move comes just days before their scheduled tag team clash against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

The shift in dynamics followed a chaotic sequence of events. At Clash in Paris, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker sidelined Roman Reigns, leaving Jey vulnerable and nursing an injured rib. Despite not being at full strength, the 40-year-old competed in the Fatal 4-Way main event for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Tensions Rise After RAW Main Event

On the next episode of RAW, Jey teamed with LA Knight against members of The Vision. Jimmy Uso intervened late in the match to help his exhausted brother, prompting Jey to admit,“I can't do this alone. I need you.” However, earlier tensions resurfaced when a ringside brawl saw Reed send Knight crashing into Jey, sparking friction between the two babyfaces.

That tension reached its peak in the main event when Jey speared LA Knight, closing the show with a shocking betrayal. Shortly after, Jey commented on Jimmy's Instagram post, urging him to lead The Usos moving forward.

Speculation Over Wrestlepalooza Outcome

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter suggested the brothers could split as soon as Wrestlepalooza. He noted the possibility of Jey attacking Jimmy during their match against Reed and Breakker, citing ongoing issues involving LA Knight. Apter observed that Jey appeared visibly unhappy, fueling speculation of a full heel turn.

The looming question now is whether LA Knight will insert himself into the Wrestlepalooza tag match to seek revenge for Jey's betrayal.