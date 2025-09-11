Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Downed By Poland Possibly Linked To NATO Jamming

2025-09-11 03:15:01
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Poland said it shot down several Russian drones on Wednesday morning that reportedly crossed into its airspace during the latest wave of large-scale strikes against Ukraine.

This occurred amid the ongoing Polish, Lithuanian and NATO drills involving 30,000 Polish troops, and just ahead of the upcoming Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 drills .

Some observers suspect that this was either a deliberate provocation by Russia or a botched reconnaissance mission – though it may have just been due to NATO jamming .

It was recently argued that“There Might Be More To The Von Der Leyen-GPS-Russia Hoax Than Scoring Cheap Infowar Points” after the dramatic claim that Russia jammed her plane as it attempted to land in Bulgaria was debunked by Sofia and Western media .

An alternative theory suggested that this was a false narrative meant to justify aggressive signals jamming in Kaliningrad, though this could also have been aimed at Belarus, given its hosting of the upcoming Zapad 2025 drills.

