Russian Drones Downed By Poland Possibly Linked To NATO Jamming
This occurred amid the ongoing Polish, Lithuanian and NATO drills involving 30,000 Polish troops, and just ahead of the upcoming Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 drills .
Some observers suspect that this was either a deliberate provocation by Russia or a botched reconnaissance mission – though it may have just been due to NATO jamming .
It was recently argued that“There Might Be More To The Von Der Leyen-GPS-Russia Hoax Than Scoring Cheap Infowar Points” after the dramatic claim that Russia jammed her plane as it attempted to land in Bulgaria was debunked by Sofia and Western media .
An alternative theory suggested that this was a false narrative meant to justify aggressive signals jamming in Kaliningrad, though this could also have been aimed at Belarus, given its hosting of the upcoming Zapad 2025 drills.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment