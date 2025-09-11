Colossus Resources Announces Price Reservation For Debt Settlement And Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) -(TSXV: CLUS) ("" or the "") announces a price reservation of CDN$.05 based on the closing price September 10, 2025 of CDN$.065. Further to the news release dated August 29, 2025, announcing it had entered into debt settlement agreements with various creditors, the Company wishes to settle a revised aggregate amount of CDN$204,490.50 in outstanding debt relating to loans, management fees, and certain other outstanding obligations, through the issuance of a revised aggregate of 4,089,810 common shares of Colossus (the "") at a deemed price of CDN$0.05 per Common Share (the ""). Insiders, officers, and directors are converting and aggregate of CDN$85,408 through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,708,160 common shares.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

The Company also announces a price reservation of CDN$.05 based on the closing price of CDN$.065. Further to the news release dated August 29, 2025, announcing a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1,800,000 units (the " Units ") of securities at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$90,000 (the " Financing ") for general working capital. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of CDN$0.10 for a period of two (2) years from closing of the Financing. The expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated if the Company's common shares trade at or above $0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days following the expiry of the four month hold period.

About Colossus Resources Corp.

Colossus Resources is a relatively young junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects.