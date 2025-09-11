Colossus Resources Announces Price Reservation For Debt Settlement And Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing
Closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.
The Company also announces a price reservation of CDN$.05 based on the closing price of CDN$.065. Further to the news release dated August 29, 2025, announcing a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1,800,000 units (the " Units ") of securities at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$90,000 (the " Financing ") for general working capital. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of CDN$0.10 for a period of two (2) years from closing of the Financing. The expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated if the Company's common shares trade at or above $0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days following the expiry of the four month hold period.
About Colossus Resources Corp.
Colossus Resources is a relatively young junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment