James Whitehead's research was supported by the University of Northern British Columbia, the Regional District of Fraser Fort George and residents of the Robson Valley. He was a firefighter with the BC Wildfire Service from 2015-2021. He now works as a Special Project Manager with Simon Fraser University's Mitigating Wildfire Initiative.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.