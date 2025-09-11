Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Artillery, And KAB Missiles, Causing Casualties

2025-09-11 03:09:30
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Facebook.

According to him, the strikes on the Nikopol district continued throughout the day. The district center, Marganets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were attacked. The enemy used artillery and drones.

Two women were injured. The 74-year-old victim was hospitalized in moderate condition. The 66-year-old will be treated on an outpatient basis.

An administrative building, a laboratory, four private houses, and an unused building were damaged.

Fires broke out. The fire destroyed a car, a moped. A garage, three farm buildings, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district with drones and guided bombs. The communities of Mezhova, Mykolaivka, and Pokrovske were affected.

Three private houses and an administrative building caught fire. Enterprises were damaged.

According to updated information, there is one person wounded in the Malomykhailivka community, who was struck by a KAB missile in the early morning. A 62-year-old man was hospitalized. His condition is moderate.

A private house was destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones on the night of September 11.

