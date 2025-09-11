Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Almost 6,400 Civilians Remain In Kostiantynivka

2025-09-11 03:09:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Department of Communications of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“About 6,400 residents remain in Kostiantynivka. The evacuation continues. Over the past two weeks, more than 400 residents have been evacuated from the city. Most of them are elderly people. It is difficult for them to move and painful to leave their homes, even if they have been damaged by Russian shelling,” the post says.

As reported, in Kostiantynivka, a civilian was rescued from the rubble of a building destroyed by an enemy airstrike, and his condition is assessed as mild. The body of a deceased person remains under the rubble.

