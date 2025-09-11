Almost 6,400 Civilians Remain In Kostiantynivka
“About 6,400 residents remain in Kostiantynivka. The evacuation continues. Over the past two weeks, more than 400 residents have been evacuated from the city. Most of them are elderly people. It is difficult for them to move and painful to leave their homes, even if they have been damaged by Russian shelling,” the post says.Read also: Russian Air Force drops three bombs on Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region, one person killed
As reported, in Kostiantynivka, a civilian was rescued from the rubble of a building destroyed by an enemy airstrike, and his condition is assessed as mild. The body of a deceased person remains under the rubble.
