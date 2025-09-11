Rheinmetall To Build Ammunition Plant In Ukraine, Land Already Allocated

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Facebook .

“Since our last conversation, we have finalized the procedures for launching the new joint production. On September 9, land was allocated in a safe region of Ukraine, where a new Rheinmetall plant for the production of ammunition for the needs of the Defense Forces will be built,” Shmyhal announced.

He emphasized that cooperation with Rheinmetall is progressing effectively in several areas, including ammunition production, armored vehicles, and air defense solutions.

The two also discussed expanding repair and manufacturing capabilities for armored vehicles. Shmyhal noted that Rheinmetall's product line includes new models that could significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense forces.

“Together with Mr. Papperger, we also discussed the development of air defense, in particular how to jointly advance and improve solutions that will help us counter enemy drones more effectively,” Shmyhal noted, also thanking Rheinmetall for its support and the development of joint large-scale projects.

, UK Defense Secretary discuss launch of Ukrainian drone productio

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Minister held a series of meetings in London with representatives of leading defense companies during the DSEI exhibition.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook