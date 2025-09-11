Regions Clinic Introduces Mounjaro In Malaysia, Offering A New Solution For Chronic Weight Management And Healthier Living

Regions Clinic Aesthetic & Laser Centre today announced it will be among the first clinics in Malaysia to offer Mounjaro® (tirzepatide), a novel, once-weekly injectable prescription medicine for chronic weight management. This announcement follows the recent regulatory approval of the medication by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), Ministry of Health Malaysia.

The medication is approved for adults with obesity (Body Mass Index [BMI] ≥30 kg/m2) or who are overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, or dyslipidemia. This offers a new, effective therapeutic option for individuals who have struggled to achieve and maintain weight loss through diet and exercise alone, addressing a significant public health challenge in Malaysia.

Mounjaro is the first and only approved treatment that activates two distinct hormone receptors, GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1). These native gut hormones are involved in regulating appetite and calorie intake. By targeting both pathways, Mounjaro helps to reduce hunger and increase feelings of fullness, leading to decreased food consumption and subsequent weight loss.

“The approval of Mounjaro in Malaysia is a game-changer for our patients struggling with chronic weight issues,” said Dr. Lee R.Y., Medical Director of Regions Clinic Aesthetic & Laser Centre.“For years, many have faced challenges achieving significant, long-term weight loss with traditional methods. Mounjaro represents a powerful new medical tool that, when combined with a holistic lifestyle plan, can help patients regain control of their health. We are thrilled to be at the forefront, offering this innovative, evidence-based treatment to support our patients in their journey towards a healthier, more confident life.”

The NPRA's approval is based on data from the global SURMOUNT clinical trial program , where Mounjaro delivered an average weight loss of up to 22.5% of body weight in adults. The most common side effects are gastrointestinal-related, including nausea, diarrhea, and constipation, which are typically mild to moderate in severity.

Mounjaro is available by prescription only. Regions Clinic Aesthetic & Laser Centre is now accepting consultations for individuals interested in learning more about Mounjaro and other weight management solutions. Patients are strongly advised to consult with a qualified doctor to determine if this treatment is a suitable option for their individual health plan.

About Regions Clinic Aesthetic & Laser Centre

Regions Clinic Aesthetic & Laser Centre is a premier medical aesthetics clinic located in Kuala Lumpur. Led by a team of certified medical professionals, the clinic specializes in a wide range of advanced, non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments designed to address various beauty and anti-aging concerns. With a patient-centric philosophy, Regions Clinic offers personalized treatment plans utilizing state-of-the-art technology in services such as laser treatments, injectables like Botox and dermal fillers, and medically supervised weight management programs.