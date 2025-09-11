Eco Clean Guardians Launches Paid Community Cleanup Movement In New Jersey

MENAFN - GetNews)"Proof-of-Concept Begins in Essex, Bergen, and Hudson Counties"Eco Clean Guardians launches a paid cleanup initiative in Essex, Bergen & Hudson Counties, creating green jobs while restoring public spaces.

Hudson, Bergen & Essex Counties, NJ - September 11, 2025 - Eco Clean Guardians , a new nonprofit dedicated to environmental stewardship and community empowerment, has officially launched with a bold mission: to restore New Jersey's roadsides, waterways, and public spaces while creating paid green-job opportunities for local residents.

Unlike traditional volunteer-based programs, Eco Clean Guardians introduces a 100% paid participation model-turning cleanup into dignified, mission-driven gig work. Participants, including youth, veterans, and underemployed residents, are compensated for their efforts while receiving training in safety, waste tracking, and community engagement.

The proof-of-concept launch in Essex, Bergen, and Hudson Counties is projected to recruit more than 300 participants in its first year, with a goal of removing over 50,000 pounds of litter from high-traffic public spaces. Each cleanup effort is tracked with measurable data, including bags collected, pounds of waste diverted, and locations restored.

“Who better to clean up your own backyard than you?” said Carolyn Fenley, Founder of Eco Clean Guardians.“Our model proves that when you pay people to protect their communities, everyone wins-residents, businesses, and the environment alike. We're not just reducing litter-we're creating real economic opportunities. For many participants, this program can serve as a dignified side income or even a stepping stone into the growing green workforce. It's about restoring pride while also putting money back into the pockets of local families.”

With Sail 4th 250 in 2026 and the FIFA World Cup 2026 placing Northern New Jersey in the international spotlight, Eco Clean Guardians is positioning the Garden State to shine as a national leader in innovative litter abatement and environmental justice.

Key Highlights



Launch Counties: Essex, Bergen, and Hudson

Year 1 Goals: Recruit 300+ participants, remove 50,000+ pounds of litter

Long-Term Goal: Expand to all NJ counties by 2028 Funding: Supported by donors, sponsors, and grantmaking organizations



How to Get Involved



Donate to fund stipends, training, and equipment

Sponsor a community cleanup event

Apply for paid cleanup opportunities Advocate by spreading the movement across New Jersey



About Eco Clean Guardians

Eco Clean Guardians is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New Jersey that reframes litter cleanup as paid, community-driven work. By combining environmental justice with workforce development, the organization builds pride, restores public spaces, and prepares New Jersey for the spotlight of major upcoming events.