Network API Market 2030: Future Scope, New Trends, Demand Opportunities, Growth, And Outlook

Network API Market by API Type (Device Status, Identity, Location, Network Performance), Application (IoT, Priority Communication, Anti-fraud, Entertainment & Content Distribution, Enterprise IT, Autonomous Vehicles), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030.

The network API market is expected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2030, from USD 1.96 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%, as operators and technology vendors standardize the exposure of capabilities such as device status, identity, edge, and policy control. APIs are introducing a completely new layer of programmability that allows businesses to request secure, low-latency, and performance-driven services without requiring extensive telecom knowledge. The first large-scale commercial platform for CAMARA-compliant APIs was launched in September 2024 by Aduna, a global joint venture between Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefonica.

The network API market is transitioning to commercial scale as the CAMARA API and the Open Gateway initiative enable standardized service exposure, cross-provider interoperability, and new commercial models. APIs are becoming essential infrastructure for the rollout of 5G, edge computing, large-scale IoT, connected mobility, smart cities, industrial automation, and digital health. A defining recent development is the formal completion of Aduna as a joint venture backed by Ericsson and a consortium of major global operators, which consolidates access to operator capabilities and creates a single global aggregator for network APIs. Aduna has signed a string of strategic partnerships, including a technology alliance with Microsoft to power the platform on Azure and regional partnerships with operators and alliances to expand market reach. This consolidation accelerates marketplace formation, lowers fragmentation, and enables neutral governance, while regulatory focus on privacy and integration complexity continues to shape adoption and vendor opportunities.

By API type, edge segment to register highest growth rate during forecast period

Edge API segment encompasses edge data processing APIs that enable real-time data analysis and transformation at edge locations, content caching APIs that optimize content delivery through intelligent caching strategies, edge orchestration APIs that manage workload distribution across edge infrastructure, low-latency communication APIs that facilitate ultra-fast data exchange between edge nodes, and edge-to-cloud synchronization APIs that ensure seamless data consistency across distributed environments. These APIs are profoundly shaping the network API market by enabling new classes of applications that require minimal latency, high throughput, and localized processing capabilities, particularly in scenarios involving autonomous systems, real-time analytics, and immersive experiences. For instance, Microsoft's Azure IoT Edge platform provides comprehensive edge APIs for managing hierarchical IoT device structures and edge computing workloads.

By vertical, BFSI segment to account for largest market size during forecast period

The BFSI sector remains the largest vertical in the network API market because financial institutions demand unmatched levels of security, real-time data visibility, regulatory compliance, and ultra-low latency performance to keep trust, manage risk, and enable continuous transaction flows. No other industry matches BFSI's blend of volume, sensitivity, and need for operational precision. Network APIs will evolve from behind-the-scenes enablers into strategic levers, driving embedded services, adaptive fraud defense, AI-powered analytics, and seamless device and location-aware experiences. For instance, in February 2025, Globe Telecom worked with Nokia's NEP (Network Exposure Platform), which is built on the GSMA's Open Gateway standards, to begin testing security verification APIs tailored for banking customers, providing real-time network-level validation of transactions to prevent fraud in financial services.

By region, North America to lead market during forecast period

North America is the largest region in the network API market, driven by its advanced telecom infrastructure, rapid 5G deployment, strong regulatory frameworks, and a deep ecosystem of technology providers and enterprises that demand secure, high-performance connectivity. Early adoption of digital transformation ensures that network APIs are not just supporting backend functions but enabling new revenue models, advanced security, and real-time customer experiences. North America is expected to set the pace globally in areas such as identity verification, policy control, analytics, and network embedded security, making APIs central to digital innovation strategies. For instance, in February 2025, AT&T, T-Mobile US, and Verizon, through their joint venture Aduna, announced the nationwide rollout of Number Verification and SIM Swap network APIs in the US, giving enterprises carrier-grade tools to combat fraud and strengthen authentication across industries.

Unique Features in the Network API Market

A standout feature of the network API market is the democratization of network resources. Through standardized APIs, developers and enterprises can directly interact with network functionalities without needing deep telecom or infrastructure expertise. This simplifies the creation of applications that leverage connectivity, security, and performance features on-demand.

Unlike traditional static networking, network APIs provide dynamic programmability, enabling businesses to customize bandwidth, latency, and routing based on application needs. This capability supports ultra-low-latency use cases such as IoT, AR/VR, gaming, and autonomous systems.

The network API market is unique because of its close alignment with cloud-native architectures and 5G ecosystems. APIs act as the bridge that allows developers to tap into advanced 5G features like network slicing, QoS management, and edge computing, unlocking innovative digital services.

A distinctive aspect of network APIs is their ability to incorporate security, identity verification, and policy enforcement natively. By exposing APIs for authentication, threat detection, and secure data transport, enterprises gain more control over protecting sensitive data and applications.

Major Highlights of the Network API Market

One of the major highlights of the network API market is the increasing adoption of programmable networking and automation. Enterprises and service providers are leveraging APIs to simplify network management, enable dynamic configuration, and enhance agility in handling traffic flows, making networks more adaptive to evolving business demands.

With enterprises rapidly shifting to cloud-first strategies, network APIs are playing a crucial role in ensuring seamless integration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. APIs help organizations optimize cloud connectivity, improve scalability, and enhance workload performance while maintaining consistent security and compliance.

The rollout of 5G and the rise of edge computing are fueling the demand for advanced network APIs. These APIs enable developers and enterprises to access network functions such as low-latency communication, network slicing, and QoS (Quality of Service) controls, which are essential for real-time applications like IoT, AR/VR, and autonomous systems.

The market is witnessing strong momentum toward open APIs and standardization, which promote interoperability across diverse platforms and vendors. This shift reduces vendor lock-in, fosters innovation, and enables a broader ecosystem of developers and partners to build solutions that leverage network capabilities.

Top Companies in the Network API Market

The major vendors covered in the network API market include Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), T-Mobile (US), AT&T (US), Orange (France), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Vodafone (UK), Telefonica (Spain), Singtel (Singapore), Telstra (Australia), Huawei (China), Oracle (US), Bharti Airtel (India), and Infobip (Croatia). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share of the network API market. These organic and inorganic strategies have allowed the market players to expand across geographies by offering network API solutions.

Ericsson

Ericsson leads the network API market through a historic joint venture with 12 major telecommunications operators, including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, and Vodafone, creating the industry's largest collaborative API platform. The joint venture, 50% owned by Ericsson and 50% by participating operators, provides network APIs to developer platforms, hyperscalers, and system integrators, enabling unprecedented network programmability access. Ericsson's Global Network Platform serves as the foundation for a multi-operator joint venture launched in September 2024, enabling real-time network exposure and API aggregation across multiple operator networks worldwide. Real-world deployments demonstrate Ericsson's leadership, including LiveU and RAI's 5G broadcasting trials, achieving 60 Mbps uplink through network slicing APIs, enabling professional broadcasting applications. Remote driving applications showcase teleoperated vehicle control capabilities using ultra-low latency network APIs developed through partnerships with Vonage, Deutsche Telekom, and Vay. Ericsson sacrificed its proprietary Global Network Platform for the Open Gateway Initiative, demonstrating commitment to industry-wide standardization rather than exclusive platform development. The company's strategic focus emphasizes collaborative ecosystem development over competitive platform strategies, creating sustainable market leadership through industry partnership and technological innovation, supporting global network API adoption.

Nokia

Nokia strengthens its network API market position through strategic acquisitions and platform development, with rapid acquisitions providing access to the world's largest API hub and marketplace, accelerating enterprise digital transformation initiatives. Network as Code initiative transforms networks into programmable platforms accessible through APIs, enabling developers to create innovative applications leveraging network capabilities. Nokia's developer platform supports over 45 partners across Europe, North and South America, and Asia, demonstrating global reach and comprehensive ecosystem development. Hrvatski Telekom's 5G pilot projects in Croatia showcase Nokia's Network as Code platform connecting to the operator's 5G network assets, enabling real-time industrial equipment monitoring and control. Proximus Global and Nokia's partnership, announced at MWC 2025, exposes network APIs on each other's marketplaces, enabling developers to create enterprise applications for financial services and healthcare sectors. Nokia validates API approach through industry recognition, as Ericsson's joint venture announcement acknowledges Nokia's innovative platform development and market leadership. Real-world implementations include the University of Technology Sydney deploying Nokia APIs for digital twins and the Nara Institute utilizing high-definition lecture streaming capabilities. The company's comprehensive approach combines platform development, marketplace expansion, and partnership strategies, creating sustainable competitive advantages in the network API market.