Market Forecast News: Biopharmaceutical CDMO To Hit $34.15B By 2030
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2023
|
$16.6 billion
|
Estimated Value by 2028
|
$24.8 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%
|
Market Size Available for
|
2021–2028
|
Forecast Period
|
2023–2028
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
Service, Type, Source, Scale of Operation, Molecule Type, Therapeutic Area, and Region
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|
Report Highlights
|
Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|
Key Market Opportunities
|
Rising demand for cell therapies and gene therapies
|
Key Market Drivers
|
Increasing biologics manufacturing outsourcing trend among biopharmaceutical companies
The monoclonal antibody segment accounted for the largest share by molecule type in the biotechnology contract manufacturing market in 2022.
By molecule type, the biotechnology contract manufacturing market has been further categorized as monoclonal antibodies, cell therapy & gene therapy, antibody-drug conjugates, vaccines, therapeutic peptides & proteins, and other molecule types. The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the global biotechnology contract manufacturing market in 2022. This can be attributed to the growing demand for targeted therapies in the treatment of chronic diseases, increasing government initiatives for the development of monoclonal antibody drugs, and the growing number of mAb product candidates currently in development.
The mammalian expression segment accounted for the largest share of the biotechnology contract manufacturing market by source in 2022.
Based on the source, the global biotechnology contract manufacturing market has been segmented into mammalian expressions and non-mammalian expressions. The mammalian expression segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high sensitivity of this system, its wide usage in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, the growing number of approved biologics based on mammalian expression systems, and the expansion of mammalian-based cell culture capacity by CMOs.
North America region accounted for the dominant share of the biotechnology contract manufacturing market in 2022.
The biotechnology contract manufacturing market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years. The strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, the rising demand for biosimilars and biologics, and the increasing outsourcing of manufacturing services by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies contribute to the growth of the biotechnology contract manufacturing market in the North American region. Additionally, the presence of highly advanced manufacturing technologies makes this region an attractive market for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).
Request Sample Pages:
Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics:
Drivers:Rising demand for biologics and biosimilars Increasing outsourcing of biologics manufacturing among biopharmaceutical companies Growing focus on personalized medicine Increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and biologics CMOs Advancements in manufacturing technologies
Restraints:Intellectual property rights issues
Opportunities:Rising demand for cell and gene therapies Significant growth opportunities offered by emerging countries Expansion of biologics manufacturing capacities by CMOs Strong emphasis on drug development
Challenge:Complying with regulatory reforms
Key Market Players:
Key players in the biotechnology contract manufacturing market include Lonza (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), WuXi Biologics (China), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), AbbVie, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), JSR Corporation (Japan) and among others.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment