Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Outlook 2025: Insights Into Therapies, Research, And Market Potential

DelveInsight's, " Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Insight 2025 " report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline? Click here to explore the therapies and trials making headlines @ Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report



On 11 September 2025, NC Medial Research Inc. conducted a Phase1/2 dose-finding, randomized, multi-center study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of NCS-01 in patients with acute ischemic stroke. All patients will be randomized within 48 hours of stroke onset. This study will be conducted in 2 stages.

On 08 September 2025, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc . announced a Phase 2/3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa) in treating participants with moderate stroke severity, who present within 24 hours of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) onset due to small and medium vessel occlusions. This study focuses on participants with limited treatment options. Participants who have or will receive mechanical thrombectomy (MT) are not eligible for participation.

DelveInsight's Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Acute Ischemic Stroke treatment.

The leading Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies such as Tasly Pharmaceutical, Revalesio Corporation, Avilex Pharma, GNT Pharma, Biogen, AptaTargets, NC Medical Research, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Saillant Therapeutics, TargED Biopharmaceuticals and others. Promising Acute Ischemic Stroke therapies such as Sovateltide, Tenecteplase, BB-031, hUCB, LT3001, Elezanumab, Redasemtide, Cerebrolysin, SP-8203 , and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Acute Ischemic Stroke? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Acute Ischemic Stroke Clinical Trials Assessment

The Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Acute Ischemic Stroke.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Overview

Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) is a medical emergency caused by decreased blood flow to the brain, which results in damage to brain cells. Acute ischemic stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the US and affects approximately 7, 00,000 people each year. Acute ischemic stroke is sometimes preceded by a transient ischemic attack (TIA), which is a temporary episode of brain dysfunction due to decreased blood flow Acute ischemic stroke is due to blockage of the large blood vessels in the brain may be treated with mechanical removal of the blood clot in the vessel (mechanical thrombectomy) up to 24 hours after onset of stroke symptoms. Symptoms depend on severity of the stroke and location in the brain.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Emerging Drugs Profile

. Prourokinase recombinant: Tasly Pharmaceutical

Prourokinase recombinant, is an investigational drug being developed by Tasly Pharmaceutical for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke. Recombinant human (rh) Pro-UK, is a novel type of thrombolytic, which preferentially activates plasminogen on the fibrin surface and induces fibrin-selective clot lysis. It has the advantages of more potent efficacy and less adverse reactions in comparison with other thrombolytics. Advantages of thrombolytic therapy using rhPro-UK for patients with acute myocardial infarction include its reliable curative effect and high safety. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke.

. RNS60: Revalesio Corporation

RNS60 is being developed to provide disease modifying and potentially restorative treatments for neurological diseases. It activates intracellular signaling pathways to increase mitochondrial biogenesis and function and reduce inflammation. RNS60 safely protects neurons and oligodendrocytes and modulates the activity of immune cells to restore homeostasis. RNS60 has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for ALS from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke.

. AVLX 144: Avilex Pharma

AVLX-144 is a dimeric peptide-like drug candidate for the treatment of AIS, which targets the intracellular scaffolding protein, PSD-95. AVLX-144 is an extensively optimized dimeric PSD-95 inhibitor and a clinical lead candidate for the treatment of acute conditions such as AIS and subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). PSD-95 bridges the glutamate receptor subtype - the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor and neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS) via its two PDZ domains and AVLX-144 binds to both these PDZ domains simultaneously. The specific design of AVLX-144 provides several key advantages such as exceptionally high affinity to PSD-95, increased stability, and enhanced neuroprotective properties. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke.

If you're tracking ongoing Acute Ischemic Stroke Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment Drugs

The Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Ischemic Stroke market.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies

Tasly Pharmaceutical, Revalesio Corporation, Avilex Pharma, GNT Pharma, Biogen, AptaTargets, NC Medical Research, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Saillant Therapeutics, TargED Biopharmaceuticals and others.

Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Acute Ischemic Stroke Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Acute Ischemic Stroke Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies- Tasly Pharmaceutical, Revalesio Corporation, Avilex Pharma, GNT Pharma, Biogen, AptaTargets, NC Medical Research, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Saillant Therapeutics, TargED Biopharmaceuticals and others.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies- Sovateltide, Tenecteplase, BB-031, hUCB, LT3001, Elezanumab, Redasemtide, Cerebrolysin, SP-8203 , and others.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead in Healthcare Research – discover what's next for the Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Acute Ischemic Stroke Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Acute Ischemic Stroke: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Acute Ischemic Stroke- DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Enzastaurin: Denovo BioPharma

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

14. Zotiraciclib: Adastra Pharmaceuticals

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. RGN6024: Reglagene, Inc.

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

19. Inactive Products

20. Acute Ischemic Stroke Key Companies

21. Acute Ischemic Stroke Key Products

22. Acute Ischemic Stroke- Unmet Needs

23. Acute Ischemic Stroke- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Acute Ischemic Stroke- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Acute Ischemic Stroke Analyst Views

26. Acute Ischemic Stroke Key Companies

27. Appendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.