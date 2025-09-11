Gout Therapeutics Landscape Reshaped By Strategic Collaborations And Licensing Deals Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Gout - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032"The gout market is expected to experience significant growth across the 7MM, driven by increasing prevalence rates, an aging population, and advancements in personalized medicine. Key companies contributing to this growth include XORTX Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, Olatec Therapeutics, Arthrosi Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, RxOmeg Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, and Shanton Pharma, among others.

DelveInsight's latest report,“ Gout - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032 ,” integrates robust epidemiological data with market trends, competitive landscape analysis, and patient journey assessments, offering valuable insights into the evolving treatment paradigm. The gout market within the 7MM-which includes the United States, EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan-is projected to show notable growth with a respectable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2032. This growth reflects the rising prevalence of gout, an aging demographic, and innovations in drug delivery systems and personalized medicine approaches.

The report offers an in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecasts through 2032. Gout affects approximately 3-4% of adults in the United States, with men being more commonly affected than women. Moreover, gout prevalence increases with age. it is lowest among individuals aged 20 to 39 years and highest among those aged 80 years or older.

The treatment landscape for gout has evolved markedly, with multiple effective options available for both acute flares and long-term management. Current first-line therapies for acute attacks include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), colchicine, and corticosteroids. For chronic management, xanthine oxidase inhibitors like allopurinol and febuxostat remain the cornerstone treatments. ZURAMPICIS (AstraZeneca), a urate transporter inhibitor, is also used to treat patients with gout, by removing excess uric acid near joints. It is recommended only as an adjuvant with either allopurinol or febuxostat when these medications are not sufficient.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that several companies are launching clinical trials to explore new gout treatment options or enhance existing ones. The clinical development pipeline for gout includes drugs such as DYV700 (Dyve), AR882 (Arthrosi Therapeutics), DYV700 (Dyve Biosciences), Dapansutrile (Olatec Therapeutics) and XRx-026 (XORTX Therapeutics), among others.

In March 2025, XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX) announced a Type B meeting with the FDA scheduled for late April 2025 to discuss its proprietary formulation, XRx-026, for gout treatment. Towards the close of March 2025, Shanton Pharma reported positive top-line results from a Phase IIb clinical trial of its investigational gout therapy, SAP-001, targeting patients who are unresponsive to existing treatments. These developments underscore the momentum in the gout treatment landscape.

Furthermore, in J anuary 2025, Scilex Holding Company, a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE), amended its license agreement with RxOmeg Therapeutics LLC (ROMEG) to obtain the exclusive rights to market and distribute GLOPERBA worldwide. Previously, in June 2022, Scilex had received marketing and distribution rights only for the US. Gloperba is the first liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

The evolving landscape of gout treatment reflects significant progress in addressing unmet medical needs through innovative therapies. Emerging biologics, advanced drug delivery systems, and personalized medicine approaches are poised to redefine treatment strategies for both acute flares and chronic disease management. As these therapies gain regulatory approval and enter the market, they hold promise for improved patient outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

