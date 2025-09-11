New York Commercial Real Estate Attorney Natalia A. Sishodia Guides Clients Through Complex Property Transactions

Navigating the commercial property market in New York requires careful planning and a clear understanding of legal obligations. Working with a knowledgeable New York commercial real estate attorney provides the necessary guidance to avoid costly mistakes. Natalia A. Sishodia ( ), managing partner at Sishodia PLLC, has built her career helping clients manage every aspect of commercial transactions while protecting their interests. With experience representing high-net-worth individuals, international investors, developers, and corporations, Natalia A. Sishodia ensures that clients receive dedicated representation at every stage of their real estate matters.

A commercial transaction in New York can involve more than just the purchase or lease of a property. Issues often arise in due diligence, financing, leasing, and contract negotiations. By working with a trusted New York commercial real estate attorney, clients are better positioned to address potential risks before they become problems. Natalia A. Sishodia and her team at Sishodia PLLC provide support for both buyers and sellers, landlords and tenants, with an emphasis on protecting long-term business and investment goals.

For Natalia A. Sishodia, being a New York commercial real estate attorney means being prepared to handle both straightforward and highly challenging matters. Her practice covers everything from drafting and negotiating purchase agreements to advising on tax-deferred 1031 exchanges. She has successfully closed hundreds of transactions, including multifamily purchases, co-op and condo deals, commercial leases, and deed transfers. One of the guiding principles of her work is delivering“stress-free closings,” allowing clients to move forward confidently with their investments.

“Real estate transactions can be challenging. To help ensure that your real estate contract is properly executed and does not violate any laws, you might need the legal services of a skilled real estate attorney,” Sishodia PLLC stated in the firm's overview of services. This approach reflects the careful attention given to every detail in negotiations and agreements.

The commercial property market in New York moves quickly, which makes thorough due diligence essential. Natalia A. Sishodia coordinates the review of critical documents such as lease agreements, zoning compliance, and property ownership records. This process helps uncover issues like unpaid taxes, tenant disputes, or environmental concerns before contracts are finalized. With her guidance, clients can negotiate remedies that reduce liability and strengthen the transaction.

Beyond purchases and sales, leasing is another area where businesses benefit from strong legal representation. Natalia A. Sishodia assists tenants, landlords, and building owners in negotiating leases that provide flexibility while protecting financial interests. Her work includes handling letters of intent, rent negotiations, subleases, buy-outs, and assignment clauses. By carefully structuring these agreements, she helps businesses secure favorable terms that support growth and stability.

Financing and litigation are also critical parts of her practice. When commercial financing is required, Natalia A. Sishodia represents clients in negotiations with lenders, guiding them through document submissions and approvals. Her experience in real estate lending allows her to help clients secure terms that align with their business strategies. In disputes, she represents property owners, tenants, managers, and financial institutions in conflicts involving contracts, foreclosures, construction issues, and partnership disagreements.

Natalia A. Sishodia's ability to work with both local and international clients demonstrates her understanding of New York's diverse real estate market. Fluent in English and Russian, she has collaborated with investors from around the globe, tailoring strategies that safeguard their interests. Her legal career also reflects a commitment to community service, including past work with the United Nations and nonprofit organizations.

The real estate market in New York is both an opportunity and a challenge. Having an attorney who understands every layer of the process allows buyers, sellers, and investors to approach deals with confidence. Natalia A. Sishodia continues to provide clear guidance that helps clients avoid missteps and achieve favorable results in their commercial property ventures.

Anyone seeking legal support for property acquisitions, sales, leases, or financing in New York can consult Natalia A. Sishodia and her team at Sishodia PLLC. Her approach to real estate law combines careful review, strong negotiation, and dedicated client representation, making her an important resource for those entering the city's competitive market. Scheduling a consultation provides the first step toward handling a real estate matter with confidence.

About Sishodia PLLC:

Sishodia PLLC is a New York-based law firm focused on real estate, business, estate planning, taxation, and elder law. Founded by Natalia A. Sishodia, the firm serves high-net-worth individuals, developers, corporations, and international investors. With a record of representing clients in commercial and residential transactions, the firm is known for delivering thorough representation in purchases, sales, leases, financing, and litigation matters across New York.

