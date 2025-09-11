Indiana Car Buyers To Benefit From Loan Rates Amid Autumn Increases

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As car loan interest rates continue to rise, American car buyers chase the best rates. In response to customers' need for lower-cost financing, Indy Auto Man offers tailored solutions that empower local car buyers and make budget planning easier.

The Q2 2025 report from Experian highlights a significant surge in refinancing activity across the US, reflecting consumers' desire for more affordable financing options as interest rates stabilize. Auto refinance volumes in the US rose by nearly 70% compared to the previous year. Those who refinanced managed to lower their average interest rate by just over two percentage points, dropping from 10.45% to 8.45%, which resulted in a monthly payment reduction of approximately $71. In contrast, borrowers who refinanced in Q2 2024 experienced savings of less than one percentage point.

The situation is simpler for used car buyers in 2025. U.S. dealerships are focused on ensuring that every customer can find a financing solution tailored to their budget.

“By collaborating with a diverse network of financial institutions, we relieve the buyer from the need to work around and compare offers from multiple lenders. Our financial consultants fight to let our customers get the best rate,” said Victor Figlin, General Manager of Indy Auto Man.

With a partnership spanning over 25 banks and credit unions, the dealership helps customers navigate car loan programs and secure the best possible terms, ensuring that everyone-regardless of credit history-can purchase their favorite vehicle.

Recent data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the average interest rate for used car loans has increased to approximately 10.5% as of early 2025, reflecting a notable rise from previous years.

The Indy Auto Man finance department revealed that the most popular banks' new car loan rates were, on average, as follows:

U.S. Banks

Bank of America - 3.24% - 5.69%

Chase Bank - 3.49% - 5.49%

Wells Fargo - 3.49% - 5.74%

Capital One -3.99% - 6.29%

PNC Bank - 4.29% - 6.29%

Indiana Banks and Credit Unions

First Merchants Bank - 4.00% - 6.00%

Old National Bank - 3.99% - 5.99%

Regions Bank - 4.25% - 6.25%

Lutheran Federal Credit Union - 3.50% - 5.50%

Indiana Members Credit Union - 3.75% - 5.75%

Rates are subject to change and may vary based on individual circumstances. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the banks' websites or try online car loan calculator to get your actual rate.

For dealerships like Indy Auto Man, offering competitive financing options is crucial for cultivating customer loyalty and boosting sales. Favorable loan terms are available to a broader range of buyers, including those who may have previously experienced bankruptcy or faced credit challenges, or those with no credit history. Buyers who feel supported during their financing journey are more likely to become repeat customers and recommend the dealership to friends and family. This builds a beneficial relationship of trust and contentment for the dealership and its customers.

For those in the market for a used vehicle in 2025, Indy Auto Man offers an extensive inventory of pre-owned cars, SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles in Indiana. With a dedicated team ready to help customers find the perfect car and secure the best financing terms available, there has never been a better time to visit Indy Auto Man.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man, a reputable used car dealership in Indianapolis, IN, has earned its good name through a dedication to customer satisfaction and a strong network with local and federal banks. Indy Auto Man prioritizes honesty and openness, offering personalized assistance alongside competitive car loan options designed to match each customer's financial situation and requirements.

