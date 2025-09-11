Moci Organises Workshop On Impact Of E-Commerce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) organised a workshop titled 'The Impact of E-Commerce on the Local Retail Sector' at its headquarters in Lusail city. The workshop examined the effects of e-commerce on the dynamics of domestic retail market in the state of Qatar, while highlighting the key opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

The event brought together a number of specialised entities active in the field of e-commerce in Qatar, including local and international companies, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Strategy& team.

Participants addressed a wide range of themes, discussed the preliminary findings of an ongoing study on e-commerce conducted in collaboration with local stakeholders; and tackled proposals for potential future policy measures.

The workshop is part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen Qatar's digital business environment and develop policies that support the retail sector. Such efforts enable local companies to keep pace with global developments and enhance the role of e-commerce in achieving economic diversification under Qatar National Vision 2030.