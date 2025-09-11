GBP/JPY Forecast 11/09: Continues To Grind (Video)
- The British pound has rallied a bit against the Japanese yen during the trading session here on Wednesday, but we still see the same massive barrier above causing headaches. That of course would be the area right around the 200 yen level. And really at this point, it seems like it's going to be a bit of a brick wall.
All things being equal, this is a market that I do like buying though, because the interest rate differential does favor the British pound over the Japanese yen, pretty much anything will pay you more interest than the Japanese yen. And you do get paid to wait. But again, if we were to break down below the 198 yen level, then I think we've got a problem.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI think at the very least you'd be looking at a move down to the 200 day EMA, which is sitting right around the 195.35 level. Watch risk appetite. Watch stock markets around the world. They'll give you a heads up as to how this pair may behave.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis . Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
