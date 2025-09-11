EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: semi-annual report as of 30th June 2025 available

11.09.2025 / 18:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III hereby announces that the semi-annual report as of 30th June 2025 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) is available at:



Language: English



Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III, 1011 Centre Road, Suite 200, 19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware, United States



Phone: +49 800 910 -8000

Fax: +49 69 910-38591

E-Mail: ...

Internet:



ISIN: DE000A0D24Z1

WKN: A0D24Z

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam



