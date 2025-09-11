Glocalme Launches Petphone: The World's First Smartphone For Pets Redefining The Standard In Pet Wearable Technology

MENAFN - News Direct)[NEWS DIRECT] GlocalMe, a leading global mobile connectivity brand of uCloudlink Group, hosted the launch event for the PetPhone: The Innovative Smartphone for Pets, at a renowned art, cultural, and pet-friendly landmark in Hong Kong. The event successfully demonstrated the integration of technological innovation and pet care, allowing attendees to personally experience the future of smart pet connectivity.

In a pet tech market dominated by“location + monitoring” devices, PetPhone stands out as the world's innovative smart device enabling real-time two-way call & care in anywhere, between pets and owners. It breaks through the limitations of traditional wearables, leading the way into a new era of emotional communication between owners and their pets.

Unlike products focused solely on outdoor tracking or static health monitoring, PetPhone transcends scenario restrictions. It delivers stable positioning and instant two-way calling even in high-mobility situations like walks, travel, and outings. Leveraging its 6-layered accurate positioning and AI behavior recognition technology, it maintains high-precision tracking of moving pets and even allows them to actively“call their owners” through task-specific actions-achieving true real-time two-way voice calling.

Particularly noteworthy is that while“AI-powered human-pet interaction” in the industry remains largely conceptual or rudimentary, GlocalMe has already made it a reality. PetPhone not only hears pets' sounds but also responds to them. With its built-in global mobile communication module, it enables genuine interactive calls between pets and owners. This breakthrough marks the world's first entry into a true“era of vocal connection” between human and pets. Coupled with its stream soothing music function, PetPhone lays the foundation for transitioning pet tech from functional devices to emotional companions. Its launch signals a new era in pet technology-from mere“guardianship” to“mobile companionship and communication.”

A live interaction session by a dog trainer allowed guests to witness a dog initiating a call firsthand, experiencing the power of connection through barks.

The atmosphere was electric, with a long queue of pet owners actively inquiring about the product's features and completing on-site registration, eager to embark on a new era of tech-enabled pet parenting.

A Revolutionary Technological Leap: Redefining Two-Way Human-Pet Relationships

Powered by GlocalMe's globally leading mobile connectivity and digital technology, PetPhone introduces new scenarios for emotional connection. When owners are away for extended periods, pets can initiate calls through trained actions, reducing loneliness and anxiety for pets home alone. Owners can not only directly communicate affection through voice calls but also send calming sounds via the app-such as playing a familiar nickname or pre-recorded soft music-all helping to ease pets' stress or anxiety. This mutually interactive design shatters the cold, one-sided monitoring model of traditional devices, allowing love and reassurance to be transmitted instantly.

AI Wellness Breaks Through Health Monitoring Barriers

PetPhone provides scientific, visible health guardianship through real-time activity tracking and behavioral trend analysis, solving the challenge of monitoring pets who“can't speak.” Using high-precision motion sensors, it can monitor and analyze pet activity, while forming a habit pattern to help owners predict obesity or emotional/depression issues caused by separation or loneliness. This ensures that even health impacts caused by emotional stress receive timely attention and care.

PetPhone also helps owners understand their pets' social lives, ensuring love is always present and opening new frontiers in social ecosystems. Through its family sharing community, owners can define playmates (like a neighbor's Corgi,“Pudding”) in the app. The uninterrupted six-layer accurate positioning technology and AI wellness monitoring system record their movement trajectories and proximity during interactions in real time. This allows owners to gain data-driven insights into their pets' lifestyles, making new pet-to-pet relationships perceivable.

The development of the global pet community meets pet owners' need for“social companionship.” It connects through shared moments, and grow with unwavering support - in a community fueled by pet passion. This“pet-as-a-bridge” social ecosystem allows tech products to connect not only humans and pets but also like-minded pet communities. PetPhone also invites all Hong Kong pet lovers to join this community, creating their own local pet culture and sharing it with the world.

When Love Becomes a Necessity: Breaking the Boundaries of Pet Tech

In recent years, the global pet industry has continued to expand, with increasing pet ownership rates. Pets are now regarded as important family members, leading to significantly upgraded demands for emotional interaction, safety assurance, and health management.

However, the issue of lost pets remains unresolved globally, characterized by“high incidence, low recovery rates.” On average, one out of every 6-7 pets goes missing (14% of dogs and 15% of cats), and 60% of lost pets are never reunited with their owners.

To address the common risk of pets getting lost in urban settings, PetPhone incorporates uninterrupted six-layer accurate positioning technology to accurately locate pets, achieving evolved omnidirectional protection. It maintains high-precision tracking even when pets are on the move. When curiosity leads them off-trail, or they dash outdoors unseen - pinpoint tracking & Geofence alerts, bring them safely back where they belong. Combined with the device's call, voice message, or built-in micro buzzer features, owners can remotely remind their pets to return to safety. This“predictive protection” mechanism offers owners peace of mind, ensuring their pets' safety.

Style Meets Comfort: Wearable Love, Silent and Strong

PetPhone can be paired with trendy pet outfits and offers diverse wearing options for improved pet comfort. Its IP67 waterproof rating handles splashes, rain, and outdoor adventures. The magnetic charging interface eliminates plugging woes-simply detach and touch to charge-solving traditional issues like dust accumulation and water ingress in charging ports.

The pet hardware market opportunity and iterative AI technology are driving the development of more advanced pet tech products. However, because pets embody growing emotional attachment, success lies not in technical specifications alone but in heartfelt design. PetPhone is designed for pets to live healthy, happy lives. It is a black-tech product enabling two-way emotional communication, a durable and anxiety-alleviating guardian equipped with safety positioning technology that turns separation into a secure connection.

As Jeff Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of uCloudlink Group, stated,“The original intent behind developing PetPhone was to bridge the digital gap between humans and pets, making technology a true bridge for emotions. Pets deserve to be not only seen but also heard and understood.”



About GlocalMe

GlocalMe is a brand under uCloudlink Group Inc. With the commitment to“Global Connectivity, Local Mindedness”, GlocalMe aims to cultivate meaningful connections among individuals across the globe through seamless connectivity. Embracing a genuine commitment to a connected world, GlocalMe continues to deliver on its promise with its GlocalMe Life suite of products that redefine connectivity with friends, family, and work, enhancing the quality and experience of daily life.

As a key part of the GlocalMe ecosystem, GlocalMe has launched the groundbreaking PetPhone: The 1st Smartphone for Pets, redefining the standards for pet smart hardware and services. Together with global digital connectivity technology, it builds a warm ecosystem of“boundless connection between humans and pets.”

