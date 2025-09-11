The Best Things About Solo Holidays Include Choosing The Pace And What To Eat

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) The best things about holidaying on your own include exploring at your own pace, not compromising on where to eat, and quiet when you want it.

A study of 1,000 adults who've travelled alone found more than a quarter (28 per cent) prefer it over going away with a partner, family, or friends.

Among the other perks of going solo are not feeling responsible for anyone else and being more likely to meet new people as you step out of your comfort zone.

To treat oneself (47 per cent) was the top reason people decided to take a trip alone, with wanting to try something completely new (31 per cent), and taking time to reflect (29 per cent) also popular motives.

The research was commissioned by Travelzoo, to mark the launch of its“Solo September” [] campaign, which hopes to encourage more people to travel solo by sharing travel tips and offers.

The club for travel enthusiasts has teamed up with TV personality and keen solo traveller Linda Robson, who said:“Having been away on my own, I can safely say I loved it.

“You can do whatever you want, book the restaurants you want to eat at and go to bed at whatever time you want.

“The freedom is great and after travelling a lot with the family or in a group, I found going solo really empowering and a great way to step out of my comfort zone.”

Of those who've experienced both solo and group trips, 53 per cent enjoy the flexibility, while 51 per cent prefer the sense of freedom which comes with going it alone.

More than one in four (28 per cent) said they felt 'free' in the days leading up to their most recent adventure, while almost half (48 per cent) admitted they were excited.

Reflecting on their last trip, 27 per cent said they came away with more confidence, while 25 per cent felt it reminded them what they're capable of.

This shows in the 49 per cent who took the time to eat alone in a restaurant while away, something they wouldn't typically do.

When it comes to destinations, 59 per cent opted for short-haul travel within Europe for their most recent solo trip.

While one in 10 chose to fly further afield, heading to Asia or North America.

City breaks with plenty to explore (45 per cent), quiet beaches with a book (36 per cent), and cultural foodie tours (26 per cent) were the most popular types of solo holidays.

As more than three quarters (78 per cent) checked into a hotel when travelling alone, while 21 per cent chose to stay with friends or locals according to the OnePoll data.

The research shows 45 per cent feel the 'single supplement' which can apply to bookings is unfair and discouraging, however 33 per cent budget for it and 18 per cent have never encountered when travelling.

Naturally, there are concerns when travelling solo, with 45 per cent citing safety as the biggest, followed by feeling lonely (34 per cent) and getting lost or overwhelmed (33 per cent).

Despite this, more than three quarters (77 per cent) agree solo travel is something everyone should try at least once.

Cat Jordan from Travelzoo added:“It's great to see the confidence people gain from taking a trip alone.

“No matter the reason for deciding to go away on your own, it's encouraging to think it gives a sense of empowerment and achievement, showing you don't need a plus-one for an incredible trip.

“Solo travel can bring more freedom and in turn more adventure, so it's no surprise more than three quarters of those who have tried it, agree it's something everyone should try at least once.”.

THE TOP 10 BEST THINGS ABOUT TRAVELLING ON YOUR OWN:

1. Exploring at my own pace

2. Peace and quiet when I want it

3. Not having to compromise on food, activities, or timings

4. Not feeling responsible for anyone else

5. Meeting new people

6. Freedom to change plans at the last minute

7. Avoiding other people's stress or moods

8. Feeling more confident and independent

9. It feels like a treat just for me

10. Getting out of my comfort zone