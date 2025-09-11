Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Appoints Ian Ball As Vice-Chairman To Drive Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announced the appointment of Ian Ball as Vice-Chairman, a new executive role created to support the Company's strategic growth initiatives. Ball, who has served as an independent director since 2022, previously led Abitibi Royalties Inc. as President and CEO, delivering a 74% CAGR in share price from 2014 to 2021, and earlier served as President of McEwen Mining. As Vice-Chairman, he will focus on advancing exploration, capital allocation and long-term growth opportunities, including McEwen's plan to double production by 2030. Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen said Ball's blend of operational expertise and capital markets experience will help shape the Company's next chapter.

McEwen Inc. provides its shareholders with exposure to gold, copper and silver in the Americas by way of its producing mines in USA, Canada and Argentina and its large advanced-stage copper development project in Argentina. It also has a gold and silver mine on care and maintenance in Mexico. Its Los Azules copper project is being developed to become one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and carbon neutral by 2038.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has a personal investment in the companies of US$205 million and takes a salary of $1/year. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. His objective for MUX is to build its share value and establish a dividend, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

McEwen Inc. shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol“MUX”.

