Where Two Rivers Meet: Chongqing's Ancient Treasures & Modern Wonders Stun Cairo
It's more than an exhibit-it's a conversation between two worlds. And we were there.
Click to watch the video:
A Digital Dive into the Yangtze's Sunken Secrets
The star of the show is the breathtaking digital experience“Baiheliang: The Millennial Underwater Memory of the Yangtze.” Through projection mapping, virtual periscopes, and interactive“blind box” discovery walls, visitors embark on a journey 40 meters below the Yangtze River's surface-exploring stone inscriptions that recorded water levels for over twelve centuries.
What makes it resonate here in Cairo? The clear parallel with Egypt's ancient Nilometers. Both civilizations turned river wisdom into stone-a shared language of water and time.
Egyptian visitors at the exhibition, viewing the Baiheliang Inscription. (Photo by Eiko Cheng)
Jiang Rui, director of the Baiheliang Underwater Museum, explains the story behind the Pisces inscription to guests and visitors. (Photo by Eiko Cheng)
Chongqing Unfolded: From Economic Powerhouse to“8D” Metropolis
Beyond the ancient riverbed, the exhibition shifts seamlessly to modern Chongqing. The“Opportunity China · Brand Chongqing” display highlights the city's global economic footprint-think Fortune 500 investments and cutting-edge EV production.
Meanwhile,“Majestic Landscapes · New Charm of Chongqing” dazzles with a 7.5-meter visual rollout of natural wonders and urban magic-from karst landscapes and glowing Hongyadong cliffs to trains soaring through skyscrapers.
Egyptian visitors learned about Chongqing's landscapes and culture through the photo exhibition“Magnificent Landscapes, New Charm of Chongqing”. (Photo by Eiko Cheng)
The“Opportunities China · Brand Chongqing” photo exhibition board connects Chongqing's economic and trade strength and development opportunities. (Photo by Eiko Cheng)
