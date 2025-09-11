Chinese Dishwasher Gains International Spotlight With Next-Gen Innovation

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) NEW YORK – The Flavors from the East: Chinese Cuisine Takes New York cultural exchange event, hosted by the North America Asian Food Industry Association (NAAFIA), kicked off today in New York City. FOTILE, a leading Chinese brand specializing in kitchen appliances, unveiled its next-generation In-Sink Dishwasher X20Max, immediately taking center stage at the event.







Senior officials from the Chinese Consulate General in New York attending the exchange event engaged in a hands-on demo of the FOTILE X20Max, while local consumers gathered to watch, creating a highly interactive scene. Guests praised the In-Sink Dishwasher's design and practicality, noting how seamlessly it fit into the flow of everyday life. One local guest shared,“It's really amazing, I never thought a dishwasher could clean crabs and lobsters, not just bowls and plates.” On TikTok and Instagram, global fitness influencer Pamela Reif and numerous creators shared their impressions, praising the“Chinese dishwasher” and fueling a surge in positive buzz and purchase intent among international audiences. The growing popularity of FOTILE's next-generation In-Sink Dishwasher worldwide highlights how Chinese innovation is carving a notable path across the global landscape of kitchen technology.







Since launching the world's first integrated in-sink dishwasher in 2015, FOTILE has pushed beyond the technical limits of traditional Western dishwashers – redefining the category across design, functionality, and user experience. The new X20Max advances that vision with five major technology breakthroughs to deliver a truly smart kitchen experience.

A next-gen dishwasher that doesn't make you bend over, the FOTILE In-Sink Dishwasher features a top-open design, allowing users to load and unload dishes without stooping. A flush-mounted installation cleverly utilizes the space beneath the sink, simplifying setup and integration.







From produce to pots and pans, this next-gen dishwasher redefines versatility. Powered by FOTILE's innovative High Pressure HydroJetTM Wash Tech, the X20Max moves beyond 170 years of water-only cleaning to deliver up to 3× cleaning power on heavily soiled dishes and cookware. Its four-stage bubble-scrubbing process helps remove sand from seafood, pesticide residue from fruits and vegetables, and even reduces purine levels in meat. FOTILE's industry-first Pur-DrainageTM System combats residue backflow and moisture retention – common pain points in conventional dishwashers. Moreover, a baby-safe sterilization mode offered by the X20Max adds peace of mind for families.

Boasting a streamlined prep-to-clean workflow, FOTILE's next-gen integrated in-sink design connects washing, chopping, prepping, and draining into one smooth workflow – solving the cumbersome installation and inefficient layouts typical of traditional dishwashers.







To date, FOTILE products have reached more than 30 countries and regions, serving over 30 million households. According to an August Sullivan report, FOTILE's next-generation dishwasher has ranked No. 1 globally in sales for three consecutive years, with strong performance in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and beyond.

FOTILE is also contributing to global standards through Chinese innovation. In 2018, the company participated in drafting IEC international standards, promoting the inclusion of Chinese tableware categories. In December 2023, FOTILE supported the establishment of the first UPC standard in the United States for in-sink dishwashers. The P5 series in-sink dishwasher has received UPC certification from IAPMO as well as RV TS20 certification.

As a global leader in smart kitchen solutions, FOTILE holds more than 16,000 patents worldwide. The company has ranked No. 1 on the global smart home invention patent list for the kitchen appliance industry for four consecutive years, and leads in global smart kitchen patent applications. It also holds the most authorized patents for dishwasher cleaning technology in China.

From product export to brand influence, FOTILE has charted a distinctive path to globalization. It is not only a vivid example of the transformation from“Made in China” to“Created in China”, but also a reflection of China's accelerating rise on the global stage of innovation.