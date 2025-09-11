Circularity In Action: Decarbonization For Refrigerated Transport

MENAFN - 3BL) This article is authored by Jenelle Shapiro, Sustainability and Circularity Leader, Trane Technologies.

At Trane Technologies, our approach to circularity creates a system that keeps valuable resources in continuous circulation. With a circular business model, every asset is leveraged again and again: products are designed, used, repaired and repurposed to strategically keep critical equipment in use longer and more efficiently. This approach helps curtail waste, reduce environmental impact, support supply chain decarbonization​ and drive cost-effective growth.

Within the reuse and redistribute pillar of our circularity strategy, we focus on using products and components multiple times for their intended purpose without significant modification, conserving valuable resources. Through our Thermo King Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program , this approach informs a frontline decarbonization strategy for our commercial refrigerated transport.

Circularity in action: Reusing and redistributing refrigerated transport

Through the Thermo King CPO program, reconditioned refrigeration units get a verified second life rather than entering the waste stream, delivering immediate carbon footprint reduction. Thermo King launched the program two years ago, partnering with our dealer network to increase the useful life of trailer refrigeration units through targeted service and component replacements – reconditioned units can be purchased by others or retained by their original owner.

The CPO program leverages a national framework that requires every participating dealer to earn a certification before reconditioning equipment. Dealers follow detailed service procedures, replacing specified components and completing rigorous inspections. Every reconditioned unit carries an added warranty for its remaining lifecycle.

Since launch, the network has reconditioned nearly 150 trailer refrigeration units, with more projected this year. By aligning the overhaul work with key hours-of-use thresholds, dealers extend the service life of a transport refrigeration unit from an average of seven years to 10 years or more.

Keeping reliable cold-chain assets on the road longer is a measurable example of how decarbonization initiatives can drive economic value. Each refurbished system postpones the need for a newly manufactured unit, reducing both customer capital outlay and the manufacturing processes that drive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprint throughout the supply chain.

Beyond the environmental impact, the Thermo King CPO program also addresses a core operational pain point for fleet managers: the mismatch between the expected lifetime of a refrigeration unit and the lifetime of the transportation trailer itself. By aligning these two lifecycles, the program delivers a tangible bottom-line impact to customers.

Dealers, in turn, gain a compelling offering for fleet managers increasingly motivated by tightening emissions regulations and eager for measurable proof of progress toward a decarbonized economy. The result? A practical lesson in how to reduce the carbon footprint of transport refrigeration while creating business value.

Circularity and environmental stewardship

By extending equipment life, Thermo King's CPO initiative limits resource extraction, cuts greenhouse gas emissions and showcases decarbonization technology in action. Circularity practices like this are among the tools that will help us reach our 2030 sustainability commitments, including our pledge to reduce our own embodied carbon by 40% and our Gigaton Challenge , our commitment to help customers reduce their carbon emissions by one billion metric tons. Programs like the CPO translate these ambitious goals into real-world impact - one avoided ton of GHG emissions at a time.

Read our circularity strategy overview to learn more about how circularity can help businesses achieve both the benefits of decarbonization and economic growth.

Explore careers that make an impact at Trane Technologies .