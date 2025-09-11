Deputy Secretary Of State Landau's Visit To The Republic Of Korea, Papua New Guinea, And The Republic Of The Marshall Islands

In his first trip to the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Pacific Islands as Deputy Secretary of State, Deputy Secretary Landau will engage with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and business leaders in Seoul. He will then travel to Port Moresby to participate in events to mark Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of independence, engage with Pacific Island leaders at the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Roundtable, and then travel to the Republic of the Marshall Islands to reinforce ties with this key Compact of Free Association partner. This visit demonstrates the United States’ ongoing efforts to deepen partnerships and advance shared priorities across the region.