Domestic Violence: A Hidden Cause Of Women's Mental Illness In Nimroz

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): A number of women in northwestern Nimroz province suffering from mental health issues due to domestic violence have expressed serious concern about the lack of psychological treatment services, calling on the government to take urgent and meaningful action in this regard.

According to the Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Nimroz, around 900 cases of domestic violence against women have been registered and addressed over the past three years.

Domestic violence remains a widespread issue across Afghanistan, including in Nimroz. In many cases, the abuse is so severe that it leads to long-term psychological and emotional trauma for women.

Sharifa:“Even the sound of the door terrifies me”

Sharifa (not real name), 35, a mother of three and a resident of Zaranj city, has endured a decade of abuse in her marital life. Her husband, a drug addict, regularly beats and emotionally torments her.

She told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Our home is filled with chaos – constant fighting, broken furniture, screaming. I've been hit and yelled at so much that now, even the sound of the door terrifies me. I start trembling, fearing he's back to hurt us again.”

During the interview, Sharifa frequently paused mid-sentence, struggling to recall her thoughts – a symptom she attributes to prolonged stress and trauma.

“I forget names, I walk into rooms and forget why. I can't concentrate, I'm confused all the time – I feel lost.”

Sharifa wants to receive treatment, but says the only neurologist in the provincial hospital is overwhelmed and unable to see every patient. She also claims that existing mental health counselors have received only six months of basic training and are not qualified to deal with serious trauma.

“Those who can afford it go to other provinces for treatment, but people like me don't have that option,” she said, urging the Nimroz Public Health Department to hire qualified mental health professionals.

Sediqa:“I can't sleep at night because of fear”

Sediqa (not real name), another young woman from Zaranj, shares a similar story. She married four years ago, unaware that her husband was addicted to drugs.

“When he runs out of money, he comes home, beats me, demands money, breaks things, and utters words I can't even repeat,” she said with tears in her eyes.

She says her husband's addiction and violence have drained the happiness from her life and left her mentally distressed.

“I live in constant fear. I can't sleep. Any loud sound jolts me awake – I think he's back, asking for money again.”

Like Sharifa, Sediqa also wishes to get psychological treatment, but the absence of professional mental health services in Nimroz and her financial position make that impossible.“We need trained psychologists here. We need help,” she said.

Neurologist:“Trauma leads to serious mental illness”

Dr. Sayed Khalil Shah Kazemi, a neurologist and psychiatrist at the Nimroz Provincial Hospital, says trauma caused by domestic violence, displacement, and poverty can lead to severe mental disorders in women.

“Trauma damages the brain's defense systems. It can be caused by physical abuse, sexual violence, loss of loved ones, forced migration, or extreme poverty,” he said.

Dr. Kazemi explains that trauma manifests in many ways – including disturbing emotions, intrusive memories, anxiety, and social withdrawal. If left untreated, it may worsen, resulting in depression, substance abuse, or even suicidal ideation.

“Women are more emotionally and psychologically vulnerable than men, making them more prone to the effects of trauma,” he added.

He stressed that proper treatment requires professional counseling, social support, and long-term therapy, not just medication. However, such services are nearly nonexistent in many provinces, including Nimroz.

“Every month, I see 20 to 30 women affected by trauma caused by domestic violence. But without access to counseling centers, their recovery is nearly impossible.”

Religious Scholar: Islam forbids violence against women

Mawlawi Gul Ahmad Ahmadi, a religious scholar in Nimroz, emphasized that Islam strictly prohibits all forms of violence against women and upholds principles of justice, kindness, and protection of women's rights.

Quoting Islamic teachings, he said:“The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) instructed: 'Treat women with kindness and compassion.'”

Vice and Virtue Department: 900 domestic violence cases addressed

Maulvi Allah Noor Zarqawi, Director of the Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Nimroz, said the department has dealt with approximately 900 domestic violence cases in the last three years.

These included cases of physical and verbal abuse, forced marriages, restriction of movement, and denial of inheritance rights.

“We've responded through investigations, referrals to the judiciary, and psychological and social counseling, as well as family mediation,” he said.

No comment from Public Health Department

Pajhwok attempted to contact the Nimroz Public Health Department for a response regarding the lack of mental health services but received no reply.

Nationwide Mental Health Crisis

Afghanistan faces a severe mental health crisis. In 2019, the Ministry of Public Health reported that 47 percent of the population suffered from mental health issues, including 26 percent whose conditions severely impacted daily life.

A more recent estimate from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that half of Afghanistan's population now suffers from mental health disorders.

According to Dr. Waheedullah Afghan, head of the Mental Health Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Afghanistan needs at least 3,000 mental health counselors, but only 1,100 are currently active - 600 women and 500 men.

The country has only 130 to 150 trained mental health specialists, most of whom are men.

“We need at least double that number. But only 10 to 12 specialists graduate annually,” said Dr. Afghan.

There are currently around 21,000 trained health workers across the country, but mental health remains one of the most underdeveloped sectors.

