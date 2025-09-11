Toll Brothers Opens New Phase Of Home Sites In Shavano Highlands Community In San Antonio, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home community features 90-foot-wide home sites nestled in north central San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of a new phase of home sites at a new home community nestled in the Shavano Park area of San Antonio, Texas. Shavano Highlands offers luxury single-family homes on 90-foot-wide home sites with access to the Salado Creek Greenway hiking and biking trails.

Shavano Highlands offers ranch-style and two-story home designs with well-appointed kitchens, expansive primary bedroom suites, spacious living areas, and covered patios. Home designs range from 3,198 to 5,184+ square feet of living space with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages on oversized home sites starting at 90 feet in width. Homes are priced from $1 million.









“Shavano Highlands provides residents with a central location and exceptional access to the city's hiking and biking trails, creating an unmatched lifestyle in one of the few remaining master-planned communities in the desirable Shavano Park area,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio.“We are excited to bring our distinctive architecture, luxury home designs, and outstanding personalization options to a new phase of oversized home sites in this prestigious community."

Shavano Highlands is centrally located in San Antonio with easy access to Loop 1604 on Shavano Ranch Road. Residents will enjoy a gated entry with a beautifully landscaped entrance, mature trees, and access to a city hike and bike trail. The community is served by the highly acclaimed Northside Independent School District and is close to prestigious private schools, upscale shopping, and fine dining.

The Sales Center and model home are located at 4034 Wood Creek in San Antonio. For more information on Shavano Highlands and Toll Brothers communities throughout San Antonio, call (877) 500-0508 or visit .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

