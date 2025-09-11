AARON JACOBS & THE SWING TONES - Pre-Halloween Bash

The Swing Tones Halloween Bash Oct 4th

Expect jazzed-up hits like“Thriller”,“Love Potion No. 9”,“Dead Man's Party” + modern bangers Dua Lipa, Bee Gees & more - the w/signature Swing Tones twist!

- Aaron Jacobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AARON JACOBS & THE SWING TONES - Halloween Bash

Jeepers creepers! Downtown Disney favorites Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones are bringing their high-energy, jazz-infused Halloween Bash to Main Kitchen Bar & Grill with mixes of“Thriller, Stayin' Alive, I Put a Spell on You” & more!

---- All tickets include the show, a 3-course meal and non-alcoholic beverages.

Following their acclaimed residency on the Downtown Disney Mainstage, The Swing Tones are thrilled to take their "swingafied" sound on the road-blending timeless jazz with a fresh, funky twist at local venues throughout Southern California.

This Halloween-themed show features seven vocalists and a six-piece big band, delivering a dynamic mix of classic hits and brand-new“spookafied” arrangements of favorites like "Love Potion No. 9," "Monster Mash," and "Dead Man's Party." Guests can also expect“swingafied” takes on songs by The Bee Gees, Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, Madonna... the hits never stop!

Event Details:

📍 Venue:

Main Kitchen Bar & Grill

8901 De Soto Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91304

📅 Date:

Saturday, October 4, 2025

🕖 Time:

7:00 PM

________________________________________

🌟 Featured Performers:

Vocalists:

.Aaron Jacobs

.Tiah Giná

.Erin Ben-Moche

.Shiloh June

.Adrian Mustain

.Lauren Leland

Band Members:

.James Morgan – Piano / Music Dir.

.Satoshi Kirisawa – Drums

.Susan Quam - Bass

.Nick Maluf – Saxophone / Clarinet

.Noah Henriksson – Trumpet

.Ken Eernisse – Trombone

________________________________________

🎟 Reserve your seat now :

Visit

📸 Follow The Swing Tones on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes content!

________________________________________

About The Swing Tones:

Los Angeles' premiere 13-piece Vocal Jazz Big Band, The Swing Tones are led by KPFK Radio Host Aaron Jacobs. Their sound blends the nostalgic charm of the Andrews Sisters and Manhattan Transfer with the modern energy of Postmodern Jukebox and Pentatonix.

About Main Kitchen Bar & Grill:

Sister restaurant to the beloved Main Kitchen Café in Granada Hills, Main Kitchen Bar & Grill combines Southern California dining with vibrant Latin flavors in a stylish, welcoming setting.

Aaron Jacobs

Aaron Jacobs Productions

+1 323-365-6650

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The Swing Tones

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.