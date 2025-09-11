Trinity Investors Announces Debut Of F1® Arcade In Denver's Rino District

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Investors, a Dallas-based alternative asset management firm, today announced the grand opening ofin the city's River North (RiNo) Arts District, developed in partnership with Denver's Magnetic Capital. The 16,000-square-foot venue transforms a former office building and warehouse into a high-profile experiential retail destination for all ages.

Anchored by Formula 1® simulators and complemented by an outdoor terrace and island bar, the venue combines food, beverage, and interactive entertainment. The project represents the rise of the experiential retail sector, which continues to attract both consumer attention and institutional investment.

“One of Trinity's top priorities is to invest in commercial real estate projects that improve communities while delivering risk-adjusted returns to our investors,” said Kevin Carringer, Vice President of Trinity Investors in Denver .“This project was uniquely positioned to do both: the arcade is bringing new jobs to the community while creating a vibrant entertainment option. Magnetic Capital sourced the opportunity off-market and executed the business plan exceptionally well. We're proud of what we've built together.”

“RiNo has established itself as one of Denver's most dynamic neighborhoods, and this project will further strengthen its reputation as a destination for unique concepts,” said Dan Huml, Managing Partner of Magnetic Capital .“Partnering with Trinity Investors allowed us to bring in a world-class experiential operator in F1® Arcade, and we're confident it will be a strong addition to the area's entertainment landscape.”

The adaptive reuse renovation, designed and built by Arco Murray , repositions the property as a flagship destination in one of Denver's most active submarkets. The acquisition adds to Trinity's portfolio of more than 160 commercial real estate assets and reflects its continued strategic expansion into the Mountain West.

For more information on Trinity Investors, please visit trinityinvestors.

About Trinity Investors

Trinity Investors is an alternative asset management firm providing world-class experience for individuals seeking above-average risk adjusted returns through direct investment in real estate and operating companies. Founded in 2006 with offices in Texas and Colorado, Trinity has invested of equity into of commercial real estate and traditional private equity portfolio companies. Currently, the firm's portfolio consists of 160 commercial real estate assets and 19 operating companies or platforms.

About Magnetic Capital

Magnetic Capital, led by Dan Huml and Chris Carroll, is a privately held real estate investment and development company focused on developing and operating real estate assets often overlooked or undervalued by traditional investment firms. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Magnetic Capital is focused on development and multifamily acquisitions opportunities along the Front Range.

