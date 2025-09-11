Chartwell Pharmacy Again Named Exclusive Provider For Pennsylvania Department Of Human Services Specialty Drug Program

Chartwell Pharmacy

- Kathie Patrick, President, Chartwell PharmacyPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chartwell Pharmacy , one of the largest and most clinically advanced health-system based providers of home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition in the nation, is pleased to announce the renewal of its provider agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Medical Assistance Fee-For-Service Specialty Pharmacy Drug Program . Under this renewed agreement, Chartwell will continue to serve as the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for Medical Assistance beneficiaries who receive pharmacy benefits under the Fee-for-Service delivery system (ACCESS card).In 2020, Chartwell Pharmacy was designated the preferred provider for the DHS Specialty Pharmacy Drug Program. Awardees were selected based on their experience in the distribution of specialty pharmacy therapies, patient adherence and compliance statistics, and excellence in clinical operations. As the sole provider, Chartwell can ensure a consistent and unified approach to specialty pharmacy services across the Commonwealth.“Chartwell is honored to be entrusted once again as the exclusive provider for PA Medical Assistance Fee-for-Service beneficiaries,” said Kathie Patrick, President of Chartwell Pharmacy.“This designation reaffirms our commitment to improving patient access to specialty pharmacy treatments, supporting positive therapy outcomes, and delivering compassionate, patient-focused care to our expanding patient population.”Chartwell's world-class specialty pharmacy program supports patients with complex and chronic conditions requiring specialized handling and administration. PA Medical Assistance Fee-for-Service beneficiaries will continue to receive the industry's most coordinated, high-quality care, including:.Comprehensive clinical support from more than 400 expert pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, and care coordinators..Patient-centered educational resources and ongoing clinical monitoring..Access to more than 400 Limited Distribution Drugs (LDDs)..Streamlined coordination with prescribers, payers, and caregivers to ensure safe and timely access to therapies.“As an academic health system-based specialty pharmacy, Chartwell nurtures a culture and workforce committed to continuous learning and constant innovation,” said David Adair, Senior Vice President at Chartwell Pharmacy.“We are uniquely positioned to serve and advocate on behalf of this patient population.”Chartwell's ongoing commitment to patient satisfaction continues to set it apart. The pharmacy consistently achieves 99% patient satisfaction scores and adherence measures above 98%. In 2024, Chartwell's Patient Advocacy team secured $60 million in financial assistance on behalf of patients, helping to reduce financial burdens and improve access to life-changing therapies.For more information about the Pennsylvania Medical Assistance Specialty Pharmacy Program, visit: /patients/PA-Medical-Assistance.About Chartwell PharmacyChartwell Pennsylvania, LP, is a limited partnership between UPMC, Butler Health System, Heritage Valley Health System, and Washington Health System with three branch locations in Altoona, Erie, and Pittsburgh. For more than 30 years, Chartwell has provided the latest in advanced therapies and medications to patients for the treatment of chronic, rare, and/or complex conditions.

