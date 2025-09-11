Shantel Batson Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shantel Batson, President of AAAS Electrical Contracting, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how perseverance and authenticity have shaped her trailblazing career.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Batson explores the power of thriving in a male-dominated field, and breaks down how confidence, skill, and purpose-driven decisions can drive lasting impact.“Showing up authentically in every role-parent, leader, entrepreneur-builds real power,” said Batson.Shantel's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

