RESTEM To Host R&D Day Highlighting Its Next-Generation Immunomodulatory Treatment For Autoimmune And Inflammatory Diseases

Leading KOLs to discuss the unmet needs and current treatment landscapes of idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM), ulcerative colitis (UC), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) In-person and virtual R&D Day to be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual Research and Development (R&D) day to discuss the Company's next-generation immunomodulatory treatment for a wide array of immunological and degenerative conditions on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET in New York City. The R&D Day will spotlight RESTEM-L, a novel, off-the-shelf, investigational Umbilical lining Modified Progenitor Cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM), ulcerative colitis (UC), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), highlighting its superior immunomodulatory and safety profile. Andres Isaias, the Chief Executive Officer of RESTEM, will also provide an overview of the Company's technology platforms, its advancing clinical pipeline, and key upcoming development milestones. The event will feature presentations from leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), Guenther Koehne, MD, PhD, Miami Cancer Institute, Jonathan D. Krant, MD, MPH, FACP, Monadnock Community Hospital, Eva Chin, PhD, SOLVE FSHD, and Keith March, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer of RESTEM, followed by a fireside discussion moderated by Rafael Gonzalez, PhD, Chief Development & Scientific Officer of RESTEM.

Event Details: Date and Time: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET Format: In-person and via live webcast Registration: Click here

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor & Media section of RESTEM's website.

Featured Speakers

Guenther Koehne, MD, PhD

Deputy Director and Chief of Blood & Marrow Transplant and Hematologic Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute

An internationally renowned expert in autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplantation for leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, multiple myeloma, and other lymphoproliferative diseases, he joined the Institute in 2017 from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where he was a leading transplant physician and Associate Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Koehne is recognized for his work in adoptive immunotherapeutic approaches using donor-derived T lymphocytes to treat infections and relapse post-allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Dr. Koehne is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology. He received his medical degree and PhD from the Medical University of Hamburg, Germany, and completed his residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Jonathan D. Krant, MD, MPH, FACP

Rheumatologist at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, New Hampshire

Dr. Krant is a seasoned rheumatologist with over 30 years of clinical and research experience. He has held leadership roles, including Rheumatology Section Chief at Memorial Health System in Ohio, Chairman of Medicine at Adirondack Health, and Chief Medical Officer at the Trudeau Institute. He also led Berkshire Rheumatology Associates in Massachusetts for many years. Dr. Krant earned his M.D. from UMass Medical School and holds an M.P.H. from Johns Hopkins. He takes a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to rheumatologic care, integrating medical therapies with lifestyle and behavioral strategies, and values collaboration and patient-centered communication.

Eva Chin, PhD

Executive Director at SOLVE FSHD

As an Executive Director at SOLVE FSHD, Eva applies her insight into muscle biology, drug discovery, and development to tackle the barriers and accelerate a cure for FSHD. Eva is also the Former Chief Development Officer of NMD Pharma A/S. Eva obtained her Ph.D. in Physiology from the University of Waterloo in Canada and completed post-doctoral training at the University of Sydney, Australia, and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Eva's career has spanned the academic and pharmaceutical industries, with previous positions at Pfizer, the University of Maryland, MyoTherapeutics, Cytokinetics, and NMD Pharma. Her career has increasingly focused on targeting the underlying skeletal muscle pathologies in rare neuromuscular diseases, including muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Eva has over 50 peer-reviewed publications and more than 100 conference abstracts and presentations, focusing on skeletal muscle fatigue and disease mechanisms related to metabolic disease, aging, and neuromuscular diseases.

Keith March, MD, PhD, FACC

Chief Medical Officer of RESTEM

A pioneer in cardiovascular innovation, he holds over 60 patents, including for the Closer device that has been used globally in more than 12 million patients receiving heart catheterization. Dr. March is a former Director of the University of Florida Center for Regenerative Medicine, Vice Chief of Cardiology Research, and Professor of Medicine at UF. He is internationally recognized for his work on adipose-derived stem cells and their therapeutic role in vascular repair and inflammation. He was the first to discover the therapeutic value of the stem cell secretome. He has led, written, and advised numerous NIH and FDA-approved trials. He has served as a scientific advisor to numerous pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders. Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Media Contact

