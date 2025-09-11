LFMD INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Lifemd, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD securities between May 7, 2025 and August 5, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/LFMD.

Case Details

The complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD's competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD's 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD's RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about LifeMD's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in LifeMD you have until October 27, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

